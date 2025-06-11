NVIDIA Collaborates with European Nations and Tech Leaders to Establish AI Infrastructure and Cloud Capabilities Across the Continent

NVIDIA collaborates with European nations to deploy AI infrastructure, enhancing digital sovereignty and economic growth through advanced computing resources.

Quiver AI Summary

NVIDIA has announced a collaboration with several European nations and technology leaders to establish a robust AI infrastructure, deploying over 3,000 exaflops of NVIDIA Blackwell systems to enhance digital sovereignty and drive economic growth. Countries including France, Italy, Spain, and the UK are partnering with cloud providers like Domyn and Mistral AI, and telecommunications firms such as Orange and Telenor to create an accessible and secure environment for developing AI applications. NVIDIA is also setting up AI technology centers across Germany, Sweden, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Finland to support research, workforce development, and innovation. These initiatives aim to position Europe as a leader in the AI industrial revolution, fostering advancements in various sectors while ensuring local enterprises have the necessary infrastructure to thrive.

Potential Positives

NVIDIA is collaborating with multiple European nations and technology providers to deploy over 3,000 exaflops of Blackwell systems, significantly enhancing the region's AI infrastructure and digital sovereignty.

NVIDIA is establishing AI technology centers across several key European countries, promoting workforce upskilling and fostering scientific research, which aligns with strategic investment in AI development on the continent.

The partnership with prominent European telecommunications companies enables the development of secure and scalable AI infrastructure, broadening the accessibility and potential of AI applications for enterprises across the region.

Statements from leaders in France, the UK, and Italy emphasize governmental support for NVIDIA's initiatives, underscoring confidence in the company's role in driving economic growth and innovation in AI.

Potential Negatives

Press release highlights NVIDIA's reliance on partnerships with regional tech and telecom companies for infrastructure development, which may indicate potential vulnerabilities if these partnerships do not yield expected results.

Significant forward-looking statements included in the release may raise concerns among investors about the uncertainties involved in delivering promised developments and achieving projected outcomes in the competitive AI landscape.

The emphasis on building a sovereign AI infrastructure suggests regulatory challenges and competitive pressures in Europe, which could complicate NVIDIA's operations and growth plans in the region.

FAQ

What is the purpose of NVIDIA's Blackwell AI infrastructure initiative?

NVIDIA's initiative aims to strengthen digital sovereignty and support economic growth in Europe through AI infrastructure deployment.

Which countries are involved in building AI infrastructure with NVIDIA?

France, Italy, the U.K., Spain, Germany, and additional European nations are collaborating with NVIDIA on this initiative.

How many exaflops of computing power will the NVIDIA deployment provide?

The deployment will deliver over 3,000 exaflops of NVIDIA Blackwell computing resources for sovereign AI applications.

What are NVIDIA AI Technology Centers focused on?

NVIDIA AI Technology Centers focus on accelerating research, upskilling workforces, and fostering scientific breakthroughs across Europe.

Which telecommunications providers are collaborating with NVIDIA?

Telecommunications providers include Orange, Fastweb, Swisscom, Telefónica, and Telenor, assisting in developing AI infrastructure.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NVDA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NVDA stock 51 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 27 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$NVDA Insider Trading Activity

$NVDA insiders have traded $NVDA stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TENCH COXE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $274,068,463 .

. MARK A STEVENS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,419,685 shares for an estimated $200,123,151 .

. COLETTE KRESS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 133,330 shares for an estimated $16,815,310 .

. ROBERT K BURGESS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 103,324 shares for an estimated $12,899,224 .

. AJAY K PURI (EVP, Worldwide Field Ops) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,695 shares for an estimated $5,544,783 .

. AARTI S. SHAH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,368,377 .

. DONALD F JR ROBERTSON (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,134,360 .

. JOHN DABIRI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,323 shares for an estimated $384,538.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NVDA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,731 institutional investors add shares of $NVDA stock to their portfolio, and 2,306 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NVDA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVDA in the last several months. We have seen 13 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/29/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/28/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NVDA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NVDA forecast page.

$NVDA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVDA recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $NVDA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $172.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $170.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $180.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $170.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Srini Pajjuri from Raymond James set a target price of $150.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $160.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 Ruben Roy from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $180.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 John Vinh from KeyBanc set a target price of $190.0 on 03/19/2025

Full Release







France, Italy and the United Kingdom Support Regional Technology and Cloud Providers Domyn, Mistral AI, Nebius and Nscale to Deploy More





T





han 3,000 Exaflops of NVIDIA Blackwell Systems for Sovereign AI





France, Italy and the United Kingdom Support Regional Technology and Cloud Providers Domyn, Mistral AI, Nebius and Nscale to Deploy More T han 3,000 Exaflops of NVIDIA Blackwell Systems for Sovereign AI





NVIDIA to Build AI Factory in Germany to Accelerate Industrial Manufacturing Applications in Europe





NVIDIA to Build AI Factory in Germany to Accelerate Industrial Manufacturing Applications in Europe





European Telcos Fastweb, Orange, Swisscom, Telefónica and Telenor Build AI Infrastructure With NVIDIA, Enabling Enterprises to Adopt and Build Agentic AI Applications





European Telcos Fastweb, Orange, Swisscom, Telefónica and Telenor Build AI Infrastructure With NVIDIA, Enabling Enterprises to Adopt and Build Agentic AI Applications





European Enterprises, Startups and Public Sector to Harness Regional NVIDIA Infrastructure to Develop and Deploy Agentic and Physical AI





European Enterprises, Startups and Public Sector to Harness Regional NVIDIA Infrastructure to Develop and Deploy Agentic and Physical AI





NVIDIA Establishes AI Technology Centers Across Continent to Advance Research, Upskill Workforces and Accelerate Scientific Breakthroughs









PARIS, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



—NVIDIA GTC Paris at VivaTech—



NVIDIA today announced it is working with European nations, and technology and industry leaders, to build





NVIDIA Blackwell





AI infrastructure that will strengthen digital sovereignty, support economic growth and position the continent as a leader in the AI industrial revolution.





France, Italy, Spain and the U.K. are among the nations building domestic AI infrastructure with an ecosystem of technology and cloud providers, including Domyn, Mistral AI, Nebius and Nscale, and telecommunications providers, including Orange, Swisscom, Telefónica and Telenor.





These deployments will deliver more than 3,000 exaflops of NVIDIA Blackwell compute resources for sovereign AI, enabling European enterprises, startups and public sector organizations to securely develop, train and deploy agentic and physical AI applications.





NVIDIA is establishing and expanding AI technology centers in Germany, Sweden, Italy, Spain, the U.K. and Finland. These centers build on NVIDIA’s history of collaborating with academic institutions and industry through the NVIDIA AI Technology Center program and





NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute





to develop the AI workforce and scientific discovery throughout the regions.





“Every industrial revolution begins with infrastructure. AI is the essential infrastructure of our time, just as electricity and the internet once were,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “With bold leadership from Europe’s governments and industries, AI will drive transformative innovation and prosperity for generations to come.”





“France is committed to investing in AI to strengthen our economy, benefit our citizens and uphold our values,” said Emmanuel Macron, president of the French Republic. “By working closely with our nation’s leading technology innovators and NVIDIA, we are equipping researchers, entrepreneurs and public institutions with the tools they need to explore new ideas, tackle complex challenges and help shape the future of AI for France.”





“Just as coal and electricity once defined our past, AI is defining our future,” said U.K. Tech Secretary Peter Kyle. “NVIDIA’s expansion of its technology center here in the U.K. will be vital in helping us to deliver on our AI ambitions, and their partnership in building the capabilities that will transform our AI Growth Zones into engines of opportunity. This is our Plan for Change in action, bringing together leading innovators to build the compute infrastructure that will drive growth across every region and secure the U.K.’s place as a global AI leader in the age of AI.”





“This agreement represents a strategic step toward strengthening Italy’s technological sovereignty and ensuring that our businesses have secure and competitive access to data management,” said Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso. “The collaboration with top-tier partners such as NVIDIA and Domyn confirms the government’s commitment in supporting high-level alliances to foster innovation and the competitiveness of the national production system.”







Building Europe’s Foundation for AI Infrastructure and Innovation







Building AI infrastructure requires strategic investment in advanced systems, land and facilities, sustainable energy access, skilled experts and partnerships. To accelerate the development of these national resources, NVIDIA is working with leaders across France, the U.K., Germany and Italy.





In France, Mistral AI is working with NVIDIA to build an end-to-end cloud platform powered by 18,000 NVIDIA Grace Blackwell systems in the first phase, with plans to expand across multiple sites in 2026. This infrastructure will enable organizations across Europe to quickly develop and deploy AI using optimized Mistral AI models and validated AI factory designs, accelerating the adoption of agentic AI applications.









In the U.K.





, NVIDIA is collaborating with





NVIDIA Cloud Partners





Nebius and Nscale to unlock advanced AI capabilities for enterprises and businesses of all sizes. At London Tech Week, the cloud providers announced the first phase of their AI infrastructure development plans to deploy 14,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs to power new data centers, making scalable, secure AI infrastructure widely accessible across the U.K.





In Germany, NVIDIA and its partners are building the world’s first industrial AI cloud for European manufacturers. This AI factory will be powered by





NVIDIA DGX™ B200





systems and





NVIDIA RTX PRO™ Servers





featuring 10,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs to enable Europe’s industrial leaders to accelerate every manufacturing application, from design, engineering and simulation to factory digital twins and robotics.





In Italy, NVIDIA is working with Domyn and the government to advance the nation’s sovereign AI capabilities. Domyn is developing its Domyn Large Colosseum reasoning model on its supercomputer, Colosseum, with NVIDIA Grace Blackwell Superchips, in alignment with its mission to support regulated industries in adopting AI.







European Telcos Build AI Infrastructure With NVIDIA for Regional Enterprises







NVIDIA is also working with leading European telecommunications providers — including Orange, Fastweb, Swisscom, Telefónica and Telenor — to develop secure, scalable sovereign AI infrastructure across the region.









Orange



is accelerating the development of enterprise-grade AI, including agentic AI, large language models and personal AI assistants, using Orange Business’ Cloud Avenue, built on high-performance NVIDIA infrastructure.



is accelerating the development of enterprise-grade AI, including agentic AI, large language models and personal AI assistants, using Orange Business’ Cloud Avenue, built on high-performance NVIDIA infrastructure.





Fastweb



introduced MIIA — an Italian language model to support generative AI applications — trained and running on its NVIDIA DGX AI supercomputer.



introduced MIIA — an Italian language model to support generative AI applications — trained and running on its NVIDIA DGX AI supercomputer.





Telenor



is expanding its sovereign AI infrastructure in Norway with a new, renewable-powered data center, in addition to hosting a partner’s multilingual AI translation service, available in over 100 languages.



is expanding its sovereign AI infrastructure in Norway with a new, renewable-powered data center, in addition to hosting a partner’s multilingual AI translation service, available in over 100 languages.





Swisscom



is launching new AI services, including GenAI Studio and AI Workhub hosted on its sovereign AI





NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD





™-based infrastructure, empowering Swiss enterprises to rapidly build and scale AI applications.



is launching new AI services, including GenAI Studio and AI Workhub hosted on its sovereign AI ™-based infrastructure, empowering Swiss enterprises to rapidly build and scale AI applications.





Telefónica



is piloting a distributed edge AI fabric across Spain with hundreds of NVIDIA GPUs to deliver low-latency, privacy-focused AI services.







These collaborations enable enterprises to develop and deploy customized AI models and agentic applications at scale, tapping into telcos’ extensive networks and trusted role as critical infrastructure providers.







NVIDIA AI Technology Centers Fuel Research, Upskilling and Scientific Progress







NVIDIA is establishing and expanding technology centers in Germany, Sweden, Italy, Spain, the U.K. and Finland to accelerate AI skills development, research and infrastructure for the continent’s enterprises and startups.









The Bavarian AI center in Germany



, intended to be established in collaboration with the Bayern KI consortium, will advance research in fields including digital medicine, stable diffusion AI and open-source robotics platforms to foster global collaboration.



, intended to be established in collaboration with the Bayern KI consortium, will advance research in fields including digital medicine, stable diffusion AI and open-source robotics platforms to foster global collaboration.





The Sweden AI center



will advance world-class AI research with support from NVIDIA experts and hands-on NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute training to help with upskilling.



will advance world-class AI research with support from NVIDIA experts and hands-on NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute training to help with upskilling.





The Italy AI





center



will expand to include new AI factory deployments with the CINECA consortium.



will expand to include new AI factory deployments with the CINECA consortium.





The Spain AI





center



will expand to include a new AI factory with the Barcelona Supercomputing Center.



will expand to include a new AI factory with the Barcelona Supercomputing Center.





The U.K. AI





center



will accelerate the U.K.’s most groundbreaking research in embodied AI, materials science and Earth systems modeling.



will accelerate the U.K.’s most groundbreaking research in embodied AI, materials science and Earth systems modeling.





The Finland AI center



enables researchers to accelerate AI research and applications for computer vision, machine learning and AI for science.







These strategic initiatives across Europe build on NVIDIA investments in building AI infrastructure worldwide, including in





Taiwan





and the





Middle East





.





Watch the





NVIDIA GTC Paris keynote





from Huang at VivaTech, and explore





GTC Paris sessions





.







About NVIDIA











NVIDIA





(NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in accelerated computing.







For further information, contact:







Corporate Communications





NVIDIA Corporation









press@nvidia.com









Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: with bold leadership from Europe’s governments and industries, AI driving transformative innovation and prosperity for generations to come; technology development in European nations; the benefits, impact, performance, and availability of NVIDIA’s products, services, and technologies; expectations with respect to NVIDIA’s third party arrangements, including with its collaborators and partners; expectations with respect to technology developments; and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic and political conditions; NVIDIA’s reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test NVIDIA’s products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to NVIDIA’s existing product and technologies; market acceptance of NVIDIA’s products or NVIDIA’s partners’ products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of NVIDIA’s products or technologies when integrated into systems; and changes in applicable laws and regulations, as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company’s website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.





© 2025 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, DGX, NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD and NVIDIA RTX PRO are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1aeac85d-7ea3-4ada-98c2-c199a10e8d84





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.