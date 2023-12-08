News & Insights

Nvidia chief says 'no concerns' US measure to speed up chips projects was blocked

Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

December 08, 2023 — 12:39 am EST

Written by Rozanna Latiff for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The CEO of Nvidia NVDA.O, which dominates the market for AI chips, on Friday said he had no concerns over how a U.S. legislative measure intended to expedite semiconductor projects was removed from a defence bill.

"We manufacture in Taiwan, Korea, hopefully in the U.S. as well. Until then, I have every confidence the supply chain is going to be important and safe. So we have no concerns," Jensen Huang told a press conference in Malaysia.

