Nvidia CFO sees Blackwell demand to exceed supply for ‘several quarters’ in FY26

Nvidia’s (NVDA) CFO stated: “We completed a successful mask change for Blackwell, our next Data Center architecture, that improved production yields. Blackwell production shipments are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 and will continue to ramp into fiscal 2026. We will be shipping both Hopper and Blackwell systems in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 and beyond. Both Hopper and Blackwell systems have certain supply constraints, and the demand for Blackwell is expected to exceed supply for several quarters in fiscal 2026.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NVDA:
- Nvidia reports Q3 Data Center revenue of $30.8B, up 112% from last year
- Nvidia reports Q3 Gaming revenue $3.3B, up 15% from last year
- Nvidia down 2% after Q3 report
- Nvidia reports Q3 EPS 81c, consensus 75c
- Nvidia sees Q4 revenue $37.5B plus or minus 2%, consensus $37.03B
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.