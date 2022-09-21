Nvidia CEO sees 'large space' for China sales despite U.S. restrictions

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp NVDA.O Chief Executive Jensen Huang said Wednesday that he still sees a large market for Nvidia's data center chips in China despite U.S. restrictions on exports of two of its top chips to the country.

During a press conference after the company's fall product launch conference, Huang said that the restrictions disclosed earlier this month have specific thresholds for both the performance of a chip as well as the processor's ability to connect other chips that leave "a large space for us" in the Chinese market.

"The vast majority of our customers are not affected by the specification. So our expectation is that for the United States and also for China, we will have a large number of products that are architecturally compatible, that are within the limits and that require no license at all," Huang said.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis)

((Stephen.Nellis@thomsonreuters.com; (415) 344-4934;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.