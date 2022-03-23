US Markets
NVDA

Nvidia CEO says interested in exploring chip manufacturing with Intel

Contributors
Jane Lanhee Lee Reuters
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RICK WILKING

Nvidia Corp is interested in exploring Intel Corp as a foundry for making its chips, Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said on a call with reporters on Wednesday.

By Jane Lanhee Lee and Chavi Mehta

March 23 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp NVDA.O is interested in exploring Intel Corp INTC.O as a foundry for making its chips, Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said on a call with reporters on Wednesday.

"They're interested in us using their foundries. We're very interested in exploring it," Huang said. But he added that foundry discussions take a long time as it's about integrating supply chains and not like "buying milk".

Earlier last year, Intel which was making mostly chips it designed, decided to expand its business into making chips that others design as well and has announced several multibillion-dollar projects for new manufacturing centers in the United States and Europe.

Intel's shares rose as much as 2.5% following Huang's comments.

Today, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.2330.TW builds the bulk of Nvidia chips.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Jonathan Oatis)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVDA INTC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular