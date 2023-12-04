Nvidia CEO says he will do utmost to prioritise Japan in supplying GPUs

TOKYO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Nvidia NVDA.O CEO Jensen Huang said on Monday he told Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that demand for its GPUs (graphics processing unit) was extremely high but that the company would do its best to prioritise Japan's needs.

Huang was speaking to reporters at the prime minister's official residence after meeting with the premier.

