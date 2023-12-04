News & Insights

US Markets
NVDA

Nvidia CEO says he will do utmost to prioritise Japan in supplying GPUs

Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

December 04, 2023 — 01:49 am EST

Written by Yoshifumi Takemoto and Rocky Swift for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Nvidia NVDA.O CEO Jensen Huang said on Monday he told Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that demand for its GPUs (graphics processing unit) was extremely high but that the company would do its best to prioritise Japan's needs.

Huang was speaking to reporters at the prime minister's official residence after meeting with the premier.

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto and Rocky Swift Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4520-1228;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.