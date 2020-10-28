Nvidia CEO says attracted by Arm's network of customers

Adds background on Arm deal

TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The CEO of Nvidia Corp NVDA.O, which is set to buy chip designer Arm, said on Thursday that Arm's network of customers was the most attractive part of the company.

CEO Jensen Huang was speaking remotely at SoftBank World, SoftBank's annual event for customers and suppliers that has been retooled as it focuses on investing.

SoftBank announced in September it will sell chip designer Arm to Nvidia for $40 billion as it builds a cash pile through asset disposals.

Huang added he wanted to bring Nvidia's artificial intelligence technology to Arm's customers.

The deal has raised concerns of potential harm to Arm's status as a neutral supplier amid trade tensions between the United States and China.

