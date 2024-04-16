Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Said, "This Is the Beginning of a New World" Thanks to Artificial Intelligence (AI). 1 Stock to Buy If He's Right

Oregon State University (OSU) broke ground this week on a new research building that will be named after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and his wife, Lori, who both attended the school. In a conversation with OSU President Jayathi Murthy, Huang said, "This is the beginning of a new world," referring to recent advancements in the field of generative AI.

Huang went on to say that thanks to chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT, "You essentially have a collaborator with you at all times, essentially have a tutor at all times."

If Huang is right, and I believe he is, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is already poised to reap the rewards of this groundbreaking technology.

Flying high

Microsoft made headlines last year for its $13 billion investment in ChatGPT's creator, but the partnership goes much deeper. Microsoft first took a stake in OpenAI back in 2019 and has been working to perfect these digital assistants ever since. The result is Copilot, a suite of generative AI-fueled helpers deeply integrated into Microsoft's most widely used products.

Copilot for Microsoft 365 streamlines a wide variety of tasks, including summarizing and drafting emails, preparing presentations, creating charts from spreadsheet data, and more -- all with just a few simple commands. But that's just the beginning.

GitHub Copilot can automate the writing and debugging of computer code. Copilot for Sales integrates with popular customer relationship management (CRM) platforms to gather information, set up meetings, and provide summaries -- all from first-party customer data. Copilot for Service provides customer service staff with similar tools, gathering content from a number of resources -- all controlled through simple voice or typewritten commands from the user.

Microsoft is still in the process of rolling out these Copilots, so we don't yet know what impact they will have on the company's financial results. Estimates range from $25 billion annually to as much as $100 billion in incremental revenue.

The stock currently trades for 35 times forward sales. It sounds high, but it's an attractive valuation considering the vast potential ahead.

