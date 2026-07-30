Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Personally Joined a Closed-Door Morgan Stanley Roadshow to Address 3 Investor Concerns. Nvidia Stock Is Down 4% Since He Spoke.

Key Points

He said that AI output per unit of energy input will become a critical business metric.

Huang added that AI will transform the software industry.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Jensen Huang, CEO of artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), showed up at Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco in March with three important messages for investors.

This came at a time of growing anxiety among market participants about the potential returns -- or lack thereof -- from the $7 trillion expected to be spent globally on AI data centers by 2030. After soaring in recent years, Nvidia and other AI-related stocks have underperformed the broader market this year.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

So it made sense that Huang, whose company is central to the AI revolution, would address some of these concerns that investors are beginning to feel.

Huang had three main messages for conference attendees, which included executives from almost 400 major global companies and over 2,000 capital allocators, according to the investment bank.

First, he said that rising demand for compute, the data processing that AI cloud centers deliver to users, translates directly into token generation, greater revenue, and higher GDP.

Tokens are the fundamental unit of AI work and consist of small chunks of output data; 100 tokens equal about 75 words of output. And the AI industry is beginning to view tokens as the primary measure of what it delivers, much like how electric utilities use kilowatt-hours to measure and bill for the electricity they provide.

Huang said that data centers are AI factories whose primary output is tokens, adding, "I'm certain compute equals revenues."

Huang says tokens per unit of energy will be the key metric for CEOs going forward

Second, Huang stated that efficiency, measured in tokens per watt, will become the most critical metric for CEO-level decision making. That is, because AI data centers are constrained by the massive amounts of energy they consume, tokens per watt will become the primary factor of revenue growth. Company executives, he said, will have to take that efficiency metric into careful consideration with every decision they make.

Finally, the Nvidia CEO said that agentic AI, or AI systems designed to act autonomously with minimal human interaction, is poised to expand and evolve the software industry. Instead of licensing software tools, which is the traditional software business model, companies will rent out specialized AI agents. And software firms' primary input will be tokens, with their output an AI agent.

"The IT industry is a couple trillion dollars today. They're tool renters," Huang told the conference. "In the future, they'll rent agents that use those tools, which means that the software industry in the future will be much larger than the software industry of today," Huang said.

How effective were Huang's three messages in reassuring investors about the potential returns to the AI build-out? Well, Nvidia stock is down about 4% since the conference. But that could be because those messages haven't really been conveyed to, or well understood by, the wider market.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $397,081!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,166,221!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 203% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 30, 2026.

Matthew Benjamin has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.