Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Just Said Software Stocks Are Oversold. 2 Easy Buys To Make Now

Key Points

Nvidia's Jensen Huang said markets "got it wrong" about the software sell-off.

Software stocks were rebounding on Thursday as chip stocks, including Nvidia, sold off.

Buying beaten-down software stocks now could pay off handsomely.

10 stocks we like better than Microsoft ›

Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) highly anticipated fourth-quarter earnings report wasn't enough to lift its own stock, but it did give a boost elsewhere. Software stocks rallied on the report due in part to comments from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, and as Nvidia's update set off a rotation in the tech sector on Thursday from chip stocks to software-as-a-service stocks (SaaS).

Software stocks have been pummeled this year on fears that AI competitors like Anthropic's Claude Code will replace enterprise software programs, disrupting an industry valued at more than $1 trillion dollars. The ensuing panic has sent software stocks into a bear market, punishing even stalwarts like Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

What Jensen Huang had to say

In an interview with CNBC following Nvidia'searnings call Huang said of the perceived threat of AI to software, "I think the markets got it wrong," and he predicted that software companies would use Agentic AI to improve their products.

He also argued, as he has before, that AI agents would use existing software programs like Microsoft Excel to perform tasks.

As the leader of Nvidia, Jensen is an incumbent in the industry, so he may be more likely to defend the existing hierarchy than a CEO of an AI start-up would, but software stocks have continued to report strong results, despite the threat from AI, showing that there's not much evidence of disruption so far.

2 ways to capitalize on the sell-off

Almost every software stock from the dominant industry players to small-caps is down significantly from its peak, leaving investors with a plethora of opportunities here, but two options in particular seem like low-hanging fruit.

The first is the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (NYSEMKT: IGV). This ETF has gotten a lot of attention in the recent software retreat as it offers the best way to get exposure to the biggest names in the SaaS sector, including Microsoft, Palantir, and Salesforce.

Even after a recent rebound, the ETF is down 31% from its peak a few months ago. It currently trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 29, which isn't cheap, but that looks like a good price to pay for software, which is historically one of the most expensive sectors on the market.

The second option is to buy Microsoft. Microsoft has gotten caught up in the software sell-off, down 28% from its recent peak, even though it's much more than just an enterprise software company.

Microsoft has Azure, a leading cloud infrastructure business and growth juggernaut; the Windows operating system; gaming in Xbox and Activision Blizzard; LinkedIn, and a substantial advertising business anchored by news and the Bing search engine. Additionally, its software products, like the Office suite, seem to be more entrenched than the typical SaaS issue.

Microsoft currently trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of just 25, giving investors a discount to the S&P 500 to own one of the most diversified "Magnificent Seven" stocks and one that has grown revenue in the high teens in recent quarters. That looks like a no-brainer buy here.

Should you buy stock in Microsoft right now?

Before you buy stock in Microsoft, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Microsoft wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $445,995!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,198,823!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 927% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 27, 2026.

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft, Nvidia, Palantir Technologies, and Salesforce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.