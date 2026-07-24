Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Just Posted For the First Time on X. Here's What He Said.

Key Points

Open-weight large language models can be accessed and modified by anyone.

Recently, Chinese start-ups have begun to unveil some very impressive open-weight LLMs.

This comes as U.S. lawmakers continue to think about AI regulation.

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As calls for artificial intelligence regulation continue to pick up steam in Washington, D.C., a group of 25 prominent tech and AI companies have signed a joint letter urging lawmakers not to be overly restrictive, particularly regarding open-weight AI models.

Apparently, the movement is important enough for Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to make the letter his first post on the social platform X.

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Companies that signed onto the letter include Palantir, Microsoft, Meta, and Dell, among many other big hitters.

Open-weight AI models run on their own infrastructure and can be accessed and modified by anyone. The models can also become more sophisticated without training from the beginning or paying high prices.

Here’s why Huang and other prominent AI CEOs are pushing the letter so strongly.

Image source: Nvidia.

Winning the AI race

Currently, the leading large language models developed by players like OpenAI and Anthropic are closed-loop and therefore proprietary.

Recently, however, open-weight models coming out of China have started to gain traction and release models that they believe are competitive with U.S. offerings.

A Chinese start-up called Moonshot AI released its Kimi K3 model, which it said can outperform several older models produced by Claude and ChatGPT.

What’s also interesting about this achievement is that China is not supposed to have access to Nvidia’s most advanced chips for training its LLMs, due to export restrictions.

Now, the White House has accused Moonshot of violating these restrictions and of distilling U.S. LLMs. The company has not responded to these allegations as of this writing.

Regardless, these events seem to have executives like Huang concerned that the U.S. may lose its dominance in AI, particularly if regulation is too tight.

“A strong AI ecosystem is not a foregone conclusion. Policymakers have an important opportunity to act. This includes expanding access to compute for startups and researchers, investing in shared training assets (datasets, tools, evaluation frameworks), and keeping the frontier plural by avoiding premature restrictions on open models that stifle competition or drive innovation overseas,” the letter stated.

The letter also acknowledged that open weight models do carry risk because once released, the original developer loses control, and model modifications are difficult to track or rectify.

The pros of open weight LLMs include increased competition and more broadly distributing the benefits of AI, “rather than concentrated in a few hands.”

Why investors should care

Whether it’s due to concerns about AI-driven job losses, higher electricity costs, or data centers being built in communities, the topic of AI regulation continues to become more important.

Interestingly, the U.S. company Hugging Face, an open-source AI platform, recently used one of China’s open-weight models to counter a cyberattack launched by renegade OpenAI models.

The company said Claude’s most advanced models were not able to diagnose the attack because of the model’s barriers. However, it’s also easy to imagine how losing control over open-weight LLMs could be daunting.

Investors need to pay close attention to AI regulation for a few reasons.

For one, it could have a significant impact on closed-loop players like Anthropic and OpenAI, which are reportedly gearing up for massive initial public offerings later this year. While open-weight AI models may not necessarily outperform closed-loop ones, they would most likely eat into their margins.

I also think the fact that Huang and so many other executives are pushing this letter so hard also makes it clear that regulation is a big issue and potential risk to the AI trade.

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Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.