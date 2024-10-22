NVIDIA call buyer realizes 69% same-day gains

Notable profits for the buyer who lifted the $1.47 offer for 2,519 NVIDIA (NVDA) 10/25 weekly 144 calls yesterday at 13:00ET when underlying shares were trading at $141.38. Shares closed at $143.71, and the calls at $2.48 for a mark-to-market profit of 69%, or $255K, on the $370K outlay.

