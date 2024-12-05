NVIDIA call buyer realizes 63% same-day gains

Notable profits for the buyer who lifted the $2.73 offer for 2,000 NVIDIA (NVDA) Dec-24 145 calls yesterday at 10:04ET when underlying shares were trading at $141.12. Shares closed at $145.13, and the calls at $4.45 for a mark-to-market profit of 63%, or $345K, on the $546K outlay.
