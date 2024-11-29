NVIDIA call buyer realizes 33% same-day gains

Notable profits for the buyer who lifted the $2.41 offer for 3,782 NVIDIA (NVDA) Dec-24 140 calls yesterday at 11:58ET when underlying shares were trading at $132.35. Shares closed at $135.34, and the calls at $3.19 for a mark-to-market profit of 33%, or $297K, on the $910K outlay.
