Nvidia Is Buying Equity In Other AI Stocks, And It Can Be A Long-Term Catalyst

Key Points

Nvidia sells its high-end processors to almost every AI company, giving it a better perspective than most have on how these companies work.

Nvidia has a five-year option to buy up to 30 million Iren shares at $70 apiece, and late last year it invested $5 billion in Intel when it traded for under $25 per share.

Nvidia's continued equity investments give it exposure to smaller companies that can outpace its future stock returns.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Many tech investors are building a diversified AI stock portfolio, and it turns out Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is joining them. The AI chipmaker isn't just the largest company in the industry (and indeed, in any industry) -- it's also taking equity positions in other tech companies. When those smaller companies outperform, it directly translates into a better balance sheet for Nvidia. Although these equity investments make up a small slice of Nvidia's balance sheet, it represents an underrated opportunity that most Nvidia investors don't have on their radars.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Nvidia's deal with Iren is a good display of equity accumulation

Nvidia isn't just making money with AI chips. It wants to get more deeply involved in multiple components of the AI industry, including AI data center expansion. That motivated it to cultivate a close relationship with Iren (NASDAQ: IREN), an established AI data center provider.

Nvidia designs the high-end processors that Iren uses in its AI data centers to provide neocloud services. The companies reached a partnership that is intended to support the deployment of Nvidia chips across up to 5 gigawatts of Iren's AI data centers over time.

Iren has been buying Nvidia chips for several years, so their relationship isn't anything new. However, the attention-grabber in the press release announcing their most recent deal was that Nvidia got a five-year right to buy up to 30 million shares of Iren at $70 per share. That's a potential $2.1 billion investment, structured as a call option.

Iren is up by almost 600% over the past year and trades at around $57 per share. It's also up by more than 30% year to date. Assuming the AI infrastructure build-out continues to scale and demand increases, Iren could be trading well over $70 per share five years from now. That would result in a solid return for Nvidia and its shareholders.

Nvidia is building its stock portfolio

The deal with Iren is far from the only equity investment Nvidia has made. The AI chipmaker laid out $5 billion for a stake in Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) near the end of 2025, giving it full exposure to Intel's more than 200% gains year to date.

It bought its Intel stock at $23.28 per share in December. Now, it's above $110 per share. That return has outpaced Nvidia's recent revenue growth and year-to-date stock gains.

Intel showed up as the largest position on Nvidia's most recent 13F. CoreWeave, Synopsis, and Coherent are its next three top positions. Nvidia also invested $2 billion into AI data center provider Nebius' stock in March.

Nvidia has good relationships with all of these companies because they buy its chips. The tech giant knows more about the smaller AI companies than most investors and can negotiate good terms when building equity positions. Nvidia's investment efforts show that it's not sitting on its laurels after becoming the clear leader in the AI chip industry. Those equity investments have the potential to generate positive returns for Nvidia shareholders.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $477,813!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,320,088!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 25, 2026.

Marc Guberti has positions in Iren. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel, Nvidia, and Synopsys. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.