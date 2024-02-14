News & Insights

Nvidia briefly outstrips Alphabet as third largest US firm by market value

February 14, 2024 — 09:53 am EST

Written by Medha Singh for Reuters ->

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Nvidia <NVDA.O> briefly overtook Google-parent Alphabet's <GOOGL.O> stock market capitalization to become the third biggest U.S. company on Wednesday, days before the poster child of AI boom is due to report fourth-quarter results.

Strong demand for the Silicon Valley company's chips used in artificial intelligence computing has powered the stock 231% in the past 12 months to record highs. Nvidia, which hit a market value of $1.83 trillion on Wednesday, were trading up 1.2% at 12:55ET, putting it's market cap at around $1.80 trillion.

In comparison, Alphabet's market capitalization is $1.81 trillion.

A 50% surge this year has lifted Nvidia to the top spot among the S&P 500 components stock performance .SPX, surpassing even the components of Magnificent Seven.

Earlier this week, it exceeded Amazon.com's AMZN.O market value, leaving the retail giant in the fifth spot. Microsoft MSFT.O overtook Apple AAPL.O last month to become the largest U.S. company.

Wall Street expects Nvidia to post $11.38 billion in fourth-quarter profit, up more than a staggering 400% from a year ago. Its revenue is expected to surge over three-fold to $20.37 billion. The company is scheduled to report results on Feb 21.

Nvidia now trades 33.19 times its forward earnings estimates, above the industry median multiple of 27.35, per LSEG data.

A higher multiple indicates the stock is more likely to have priced in its earnings potential, leaving little room for further growth.

