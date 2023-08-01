NVIDIA (BER:NVD) Price Target Increased by 6.80% to 462.02

The average one-year price target for NVIDIA (BER:NVD) has been revised to 462.02 / share. This is an increase of 6.80% from the prior estimate of 432.60 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 336.92 to a high of 729.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.39% from the latest reported closing price of 403.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4999 funds or institutions reporting positions in NVIDIA. This is an increase of 376 owner(s) or 8.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVD is 1.63%, an increase of 42.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.88% to 1,779,815K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 72,343K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,043K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVD by 78.72% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 57,402K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,562K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVD by 75.78% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 56,464K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,957K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVD by 75.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 46,056K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,789K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVD by 76.82% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 32,476K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,817K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVD by 58.65% over the last quarter.

