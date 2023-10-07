NVIDIA (BER:NVD) Price Target Increased by 5.53% to 613.40

The average one-year price target for NVIDIA (BER:NVD) has been revised to 613.40 / share. This is an increase of 5.53% from the prior estimate of 581.26 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 423.59 to a high of 1,103.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.27% from the latest reported closing price of 416.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5255 funds or institutions reporting positions in NVIDIA. This is an increase of 351 owner(s) or 7.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVD is 2.01%, an increase of 30.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.78% to 1,800,602K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 73,271K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72,343K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVD by 42.31% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 58,883K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,402K shares, representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVD by 41.49% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 54,724K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,464K shares, representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVD by 209.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 47,459K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,056K shares, representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVD by 41.95% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 35,568K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,085K shares, representing an increase of 15.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVD by 60.60% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.