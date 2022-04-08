Nvidia Believes This Is a $300 Billion Opportunity

The automotive market is the smallest revenue segment for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Still, management believes it has strong growth potential. Today's video focuses on Nvidia and the various solutions, opportunities, and partnerships within the automotive industry. Here are some highlights.

Nvidia believes that the automobile industry could be a $300 billion market opportunity. The opportunity is made from Nvidia's various solutions: hardware, software, and infrastructure. In the video, I explain some products in each of these areas.

Nvidia has announced numerous partnerships within the automotive market in the past few months. Nvidia technology is currently being used by the majority of the companies focusing on passenger electric vehicles (EVs), robotaxis, and all the data centers concentrating on autonomous vehicles.

Nvidia already provides solutions for the robotics markets with Nvidia Isaac and its Jetson platform. As the demand for autonomous robotics grows, so can the opportunities for Nvidia. The advancement in technology used in self-driving cars may transfer to robotics markets.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

