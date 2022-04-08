Markets
NVDA

Nvidia Believes This Is a $300 Billion Opportunity

Contributor
Jose Najarro The Motley Fool
Published

The automotive market is the smallest revenue segment for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Still, management believes it has strong growth potential. Today's video focuses on Nvidia and the various solutions, opportunities, and partnerships within the automotive industry. Here are some highlights.

  • Nvidia believes that the automobile industry could be a $300 billion market opportunity. The opportunity is made from Nvidia's various solutions: hardware, software, and infrastructure. In the video, I explain some products in each of these areas.
  • Nvidia has announced numerous partnerships within the automotive market in the past few months. Nvidia technology is currently being used by the majority of the companies focusing on passenger electric vehicles (EVs), robotaxis, and all the data centers concentrating on autonomous vehicles.
  • Nvidia already provides solutions for the robotics markets with Nvidia Isaac and its Jetson platform. As the demand for autonomous robotics grows, so can the opportunities for Nvidia. The advancement in technology used in self-driving cars may transfer to robotics markets.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of April 5, 2022. The video was published on April 5, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nvidia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022


Jose Najarro owns Nvidia. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVDA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular