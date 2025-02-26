NVIDIA Beats Q4 Earnings, Markets Mostly Climb Out of the Muck

Wednesday, February 26, 2025



Three of the four major market indexes finished this Hump Day session higher, but not enough to move the needle on an otherwise dreary week of trading. The Dow slipped -188 points, -0.43%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were +0.014% and +0.26%, respectively. The small-cap Russell 2000 rose +0.22% on the day. All four indexes are still down over the past five trading days, from -2% to -3.8%, depending.



It’s been tough for investors to put a confident foot forward in terms of navigating the current economy. Tariffs threatened and then canceled by the White House aren’t exactly a model of stability these days. The AI trade continues to be mired by the specter of China’s DeepSeek, questioning whether or not huge capital expenditures need to be made in order to advance this next technological breakthrough.





New Home Sales Down -10.5% Month Over Month



Big Afternoon for Q4 Earnings: NVDA, CRM, EBAY & More



Earlier today,for January came in at 657K — below the already lowered estimate of 671K and the previous month’s solid 738K. This marks a -10.5% drop month over month, to the lowest print since the 12-month low in October of 623K. The housing market continues to struggle under headwinds, mostly relating to +7% mortgage rates due to high interest rate levels.The long-awaited Q4 earnings report for NVDA is finally out this afternoon, beating estimates on both top and bottom lines and raising guidance for the current quarter. Earnings of 89 cents per share outpaced estimates by a solid nickel on quarterly sales of $39.3 billion, which surpassed estimates for $37.72 billion, which was already +70% year over year. This marks the ninth-straight earnings beat for the graphics chips innovator.Revenues for Q1 rose to $43 billion from the previously expected $41.06 billion. Data Center revenues grew +93% year over year, and a truly excellent +16% quarter over quarter. NVIDIA maintained a +73.5% Gross Margin level, which is literally unheard-of for a company this large. Shares had been down -2% on the news, but have swung into slightly positive territory at this hour. CRM posted in-line revenues of $10.0 billion (technically a miss: the Zacks consensus was for $10.02 billion). Next-quarter guidance came in light on both top and bottom lines, however, even as full-year 2025 numbers came in ahead of expectations. Shares were down -5% on the news in the late session. EBAY surpassed expectations in its Q4 report after today’s close, beating earnings by 5 cents to $1.25 per share, with non-GAAP margins up +27% and Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) coming in at $19.3 billion. Forward guidance for next quarter is a tad on the light side, and shares are selling off -8% on the news in the late session. AI also beat estimates on both top and bottom lines, cutting in half its quarterly loss per share to -12 cents, with revenues outperforming expectations of $97.97 million to $98.8 billion. Revenue guidance is somewhat in-line with expectations for both the ongoing quarter and the full year, but shares are falling off -3% in late trading. As we sayb earlier in this piece, we’re still seeing a fade in the AI trade.

