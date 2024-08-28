NVIDIA Beats and Raises in Q2; CRM, CRWD Beat on Earnings

Wednesday, August 28th, 2024



Today’s trading environment represented a pullback in valuations across the board in advance of the big Q2 earnings results after the close from NVIDIA NVDA. As we discussed in this space early this morning, an inordinate amount of attention has been drawn to the $3 trillion market-cap stock that’s already up big year to date.



Thus, today’s pullback has hit the tech-heavy Nasdaq harder than the other main indexes. The Dow lost -159 points, -0.39%, today. The Nasdaq slipped -198 points, -1.12%. The S&P 500 and small-cap Russell 2000 were -0.60% and -0.47%, respectively, for the session.





The Week’s Big News: NVIDIA’s Q2 Earnings Report



Other Q2 Reports This Afternoon



The most important stock on the planet just reported Q2 earnings after the closing bell today. NVIDIA, creator of the GPU and leading the A.I. play in Data Center build-out, posted earnings of 68 cents per share versus the 64 cents in the Zacks consensus. Revenues of $30 billion in the quarter outpaced the Zacks consensus of $28.4 billion, up +122% year over year.It’s the seventh-straight earnings beat for CEO Jensen Huang’s firm. And next-quarter revenue guidance has been raised to $32.5 billion (plus or minus 1-2%), ahead of the $30.97 billion analysts had earlier configured. Its Data Center segment brought in $26.3 billion in the quarter, +16% from the previous quarter and +154% year over year.Next-quarter’s Gross Margins are expected to grow +75%, or terrific anticipation for its Blackwell architecture B200 core processors. Gaming/AI grew +9% in the quarter, Professional Visualization was up +6% and Automotive & Robotics +5%. Yet for all this, shares are selling off -1.5% in the late market, booking some of the +150% profits year to date.If we want to talk industry innovation, we can also discuss CRM , which put out Q2 results after the bell this afternoon as well. Earnings of $2.56 per share came in well ahead of the $2.35 analysts were expecting, though quarterly revenues of $9.33 billion were a tad below the $9.35 billion estimate.Next-quarter guidance was good, not stellar: earnings in a range between $2.42-2.44 per share puts it a couple cents above Zacks predictions. Revenues are now expected between $9.31-9.36, below the $9.41 per share consensus. Even with CFO Amy Weaver stepping down, shares are up +4.3% in late trading, adding to the +2% year-to-date gains.Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell)-rated CRWD , following a recent data breach that occurred back in July, posted solid wins on its top and bottom lines regardless: earnings of $1.04 per share were nicely ahead of expectations for 98 cents per share. Revenues, at $963.9 million, surpassed the expected $958.6 billion.Due to a data breach during the quarter, CrowdStrike has adjusted next quarter’s earnings per share down to 80-81 cents, from the 97 cents per share previous expected. Revenues are now projected to reach between $3.89-3.90 billion. Non-GAAP subscription Gross Margins came in at +81% in the quarter.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.