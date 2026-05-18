This Nvidia-Backed Company Just Entered an $800 Billion Agentic AI Market. Does This Make the $14 Stock a No-Brainer Buy?

Key Points

In October, Nvidia inked a partnership deal with Nokia, and invested $1 billion into the telecommunications equipment provider.

Nokia's first-quarter results featured impressive growth driven by demand for AI cloud services and optical network infrastructure.

The company is broadening its ecosystem to include agentic AI services for homes and broadband networks.

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In the world of telecommunications, Nokia (NYSE: NOK) is undergoing a quiet, albeit noteworthy, transformation. The company that was once synonymous with mobile phones is pivoting beyond its more recent focus on network infrastructure to become a key player in artificial intelligence (AI) connectivity.

Nokia's shift initially gained momentum with a partnership involving Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). As AI tailwinds accelerate across countless industries, Nokia's recent innovations in agentic AI for home and broadband networks represent a broader expansion into intelligent, self-managing systems.

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These developments will unlock new growth avenues for the telecom pioneer, positioning it as not just a hardware provider, but an enabler of smarter, more autonomous digital ecosystems.

Understanding Nokia's foray into AI

Nokia's collaboration with Nvidia was announced in late October. Nvidia invested $1 billion for a roughly 2.9% stake in the company at a price of $6.01 per share.

Part of the idea behind the investment is that the two will co-develop AI-native radio access networks (AI-RAN) for 5G-Advanced and future 6G technologies. Under the partnership, Nokia is bringing its RAN software to Nvidia's GPUs, CUDA ecosystem, and specialized computing architectures, such as ARC.

Together, they are creating commercial-grade AI-RAN products that embed AI workloads directly into base towers, allowing networks to handle both connectivity and real-time AI processing at the edge.

AI was the theme of Nokia's first-quarter earnings

Nokia has been reaping substantial rewards from the broader AI tailwinds, as seen in the company's Q1 2026 performance. Nokia generated net sales of 4.5 billion euros, with AI and cloud-related revenue surging by 49% year over year. This AI-driven demand translated into 1 billion euros in new orders from cloud customers during the quarter alone.

Optical networking and IP infrastructure witnessed particularly robust demand, driven by a rising need for high-bandwidth, low-latency backbones to support expanding AI workloads. Management responded to these trends by raising its long-term forecast for its addressable AI and cloud market. It now expects that market to grow at a compound annual rate of 27% through 2028 -- up from its prior estimate of 16%.

These results reflect multiple layers of benefits for Nokia's AI ecosystem. First, hyperscalers are investing hundreds of billions of dollars annually into AI-optimized data centers that need networking hardware capable of handling exploding data traffic. This capital expenditure supercycle boosts Nokia's core offerings across fiber, fixed wireless, and transport solutions.

In addition, Nokia's partnership with Nvidia opened the door to new AI-RAN environments where GPUs not only power traditional RAN functions but also energy-efficient, intelligent platforms that reduce operational costs for carriers. Third, Nokia's strategic pivot into AI-enabled cloud and software systems diversifies its revenue base away from low-margin hardware.

Nokia's newfound momentum has lifted its shares to multiyear highs, demonstrating how AI is not just a buzzword for the company, but rather a tangible, measurable catalyst for accelerating its sales and profitability.

Agentic AI is an enormous opportunity for Nokia

Nokia recently unveiled agentic AI capabilities for home and broadband networks -- extending AI's reach into everyday consumer and enterprise devices. Agentic AI refers to autonomous systems capable of reasoning, decision-making, and proactive problem-solving.

Embedded across Nokia's Altiplano, Corteca, and Broadband Easy platforms, AI agents can draw on insights from over 600 million deployed broadband lines to deliver features like natural language interactions, automated root cause analysis, and live digital twins of fiber-to-the-home networks.

The market opportunity is enormous, with the telecom sector alone poised to invest $6.2 billion in agentic AI by 2030. However, savvy investors understand that Nokia is tapping into a much larger smart home and broadband ecosystem.

The market for broader AI-enabled smart home technologies is forecast to grow from around $18 billion in 2025 to $126 billion by 2035. Meanwhile, the overall global smart home market is estimated to reach $848 billion by the early 2030s, according to Fortune Business Insights.

Nokia's innovations in agentic AI propel the company beyond traditional network equipment sales. By embedding agentic AI into fixed networks, Nokia is subtly becoming a provider of cognitive broadband platforms. This positions the company to capture value across managed services, edge AI applications, and smart home ecosystems.

In my view, AI strengthens the case for Nokia as an investment opportunity in the infrastructure era. The Nvidia partnership, ongoing business momentum, and agentic AI launch demonstrate that it is on a compelling trajectory toward a future focused on higher-growth, higher-margin businesses.

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.