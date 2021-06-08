US Markets
NVDA

Nvidia asks Chinese regulators to approve $40 billion Arm deal - FT

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Nvidia Corp has submitted an application to Chinese competition regulators to review a $40 billion takeover of UK chip designer Arm, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Adds Bloomberg report of SoftBank seeking $7.5 bln loan

June 8 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp NVDA.O has submitted an application to Chinese competition regulators to review a $40 billion takeover of UK chip designer Arm, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The application was made in recent weeks and sets in motion a period of scrutiny that could take up to 18 months, according to Chinese antitrust lawyers, the FT report added.

Nvidia said last month it expects to close the Arm acquisition by March 2022, after having struck a deal with SoftBank Group 9984.T in September 2020.

The Japanese conglomerate, meanwhile, is in talks with banks for a loan of about $7.5 billion tied to the Arm sale, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing sources, with Mizuho Bank Ltd was coordinating the deal.

In February, Bloomberg reported that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission had opened an in-depth probe into Nvidia's agreement to buy Arm.

(Reporting by Nandakumar D and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Nandakumar.D@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9677690635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVDA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular