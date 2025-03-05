NVIDIA Announces GTC 2025: Premier AI Conference Set for March 17-21 in San Jose

NVIDIA announces GTC 2025 conference in San Jose, featuring keynotes, sessions, and innovations in AI and quantum computing.

NVIDIA has announced the return of GTC 2025, the leading AI conference, set to take place from March 17-21 in San Jose, California, with an expected 25,000 in-person and 300,000 virtual attendees. The event will feature a keynote by CEO Jensen Huang, focusing on AI and computing advancements, alongside over 1,000 sessions, 2,000 speakers, and nearly 400 exhibitors. There will be a strong emphasis on AI's impact across various industries, highlighted by a dedicated Quantum Day on March 20 to discuss quantum computing developments. Attendees can engage in hands-on training opportunities and certification exams, while startups and venture capitalists will benefit from specialized networking events. With a rich lineup of notable speakers and demonstrations, GTC aims to showcase technologies that are transforming industries and society.

Potential Positives

NVIDIA's GTC 2025 is expected to attract a large audience, with 25,000 in-person attendees and 300,000 virtual attendees, highlighting the company's strong influence and leadership in the AI space.

The presence of notable speakers and participation from over 900 organizations, including major industry players, emphasizes NVIDIA's pivotal role in shaping the future of AI and accelerated computing.

NVIDIA is offering free certification exams to onsite attendees for the first time, providing a significant opportunity for skill validation and career advancement in a competitive job market.

The introduction of Quantum Day at GTC showcases NVIDIA's commitment to innovation and leadership in emerging technologies like quantum computing, positioning the company at the forefront of future technological advancements.

Potential Negatives

Potential over-reliance on third parties for manufacturing and assembly could pose risks to NVIDIA's product availability and timeliness, affecting operational stability.

High expectations set by forward-looking statements concerning AI innovations and performance advancements may lead to scrutiny if actual outcomes fall short of investor and market expectations.

Risks associated with technological development and competition could hinder NVIDIA's ability to maintain its leadership position in accelerated computing.

FAQ

What are the dates for GTC 2025?

GTC 2025 will take place from March 17-21, 2025, in San Jose, California.

Who will deliver the keynote at GTC 2025?

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will deliver the keynote on March 18 at 10 a.m. PT.

Can I attend GTC virtually?

Yes, GTC 2025 will have a virtual attendance option with 300,000 slots available for online attendees.

What is Quantum Day at GTC?

Quantum Day, hosted on March 20, will focus on the current and future state of quantum computing.

Will there be certification opportunities at GTC?

Yes, onsite attendees can take certification exams for free and new professional certifications will be offered.

$NVDA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NVDA stock 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$NVDA Insider Trading Activity

$NVDA insiders have traded $NVDA stock on the open market 87 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 87 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TENCH COXE has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,000,000 shares for an estimated $367,004,958 .

. JEN HSUN HUANG (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 51 sales selling 960,000 shares for an estimated $105,654,748 .

. MARK A STEVENS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 485,100 shares for an estimated $60,690,313 .

. COLETTE KRESS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 133,340 shares for an estimated $16,800,169 .

. AJAY K PURI (EVP, Worldwide Field Ops) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,695 shares for an estimated $5,544,783 .

. DONALD F JR ROBERTSON (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,133,068 .

. JOHN DABIRI sold 716 shares for an estimated $101,672

$NVDA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,280 institutional investors add shares of $NVDA stock to their portfolio, and 2,114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced





GTC 2025





, the world’s premier AI conference, will return March 17-21 to San Jose, Calif. — bringing together the brightest minds in AI to showcase breakthroughs happening now in physical AI, agentic AI and scientific discovery. GTC will bring together 25,000 attendees in person — and 300,000 attendees virtually — for an in-depth look at the technologies shaping the future.









NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will deliver the keynote from SAP Center on Tuesday, March 18, at 10 a.m. PT focused on AI and accelerated computing technologies changing the world. It will be livestreamed and available on demand at





nvidia.com





. Registration is not required to





view the keynote online





.









Onsite attendees can arrive at SAP Center early to enjoy a live pregame show hosted by the “Acquired” podcast and other surprise festivities. Virtual attendees can catch the pregame show live





online





.









“AI is pushing the limits of what’s possible — turning yesterday’s dreams into today’s reality,” Huang said. “GTC brings together the brightest scientists, engineers, developers and creators to imagine and build a better future. Come and be first to see the new advances in NVIDIA computing and breakthroughs in AI, robotics, science and the arts that will transform industries and society.”









AI is here, and it’s mainstream — powering the everyday brands that shape people’s lives. At GTC, some of the world’s largest companies, groundbreaking startups and leading academic minds will convene to explore the transformative impact of AI across industries.









With over 1,000 sessions, 2,000 speakers and nearly 400 exhibitors, GTC will showcase how NVIDIA’s AI and accelerated computing platforms tackle the world’s biggest and toughest challenges — spanning climate research to healthcare, cybersecurity, humanoid robotics, autonomous vehicles and more. From large language models and physical AI to cloud computing and scientific discovery, NVIDIA’s full-stack platform is driving the next industrial revolution.









At the conference, attendees can also look forward to curated experiences, including dozens of demos spanning every industry, hands-on training, autonomous vehicle exhibits and rides, and a new GTC Night Market featuring street food and wares from 20 local vendors and artisans.









Notable speakers include:











Pieter Abbeel, director of the UC Berkeley Robot Learning Lab and co-director of the UC Berkeley Artificial Intelligence Lab



Drago Anguelov, vice president and head of research, Waymo



Frances Arnold, Nobel Laureate in chemistry and Linus Pauling Professor of chemical engineering, bioengineering and biochemistry, California Institute of Technology



Gülen Bengi, chief marketing officer, Mars Snacking



Esi Eggleston Bracey, chief growth and marketing officer, Unilever



Noam Brown, research scientist, OpenAI



Nadia Carlsten, CEO, Danish Centre for AI Innovation, Novo Nordisk Foundation



Max Jaderberg, chief AI officer, and Sergei Yakneen, chief technology officer, Isomorphic Labs



Athina Kanioura, executive vice president and chief strategy and transformation officer, PepsiCo



Jeffrey Katzenberg, founding partner, WndrCo



The Rt Hon Peter Kyle MP, secretary of state for science, innovation and technology, United Kingdom



Yann LeCun, vice president and chief AI scientist, Meta; professor, New York University



Arthur Mensch, CEO, Mistral AI



Joe Park, chief digital and technology officer, Yum! Brands; president, Byte by Yum!



Rajendra “RP” Prasad, chief information and asset engineering officer, Accenture



Raji Rajagopalan, vice president, Azure AI Foundry, Microsoft



Aaron Saunders, chief technology officer, Boston Dynamics



RJ Scaringe, founder and CEO, Rivian



Clara Shih, head of business AI, Meta



Alicia Tillman, chief marketing officer, Delta Air Lines



Pras Velagapudi, chief technology officer, Agility Robotics















More than 900 organizations will participate, including Accenture, Adobe, Arm, Airbnb, Amazon Web Services (AWS), BMW Group, The Coca-Cola Company, CoreWeave, Dell Technologies, Disney Research, Field AI, Ford, Foxconn, Google Cloud, Kroger, Lowe’s, Mercedes-Benz, Meta, Microsoft, MLB, NFL, OpenAI, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Pfizer, Rockwell Automation, Salesforce, Samsung, ServiceNow, SoftBank, TSMC, Uber, Volvo, Volkswagen, Wayve and Zoox.











Quantum Day Arrives







NVIDIA will host its first





Quantum Day





at GTC on March 20. The event will bring together the global quantum computing community and key industry figures.









Leaders from the quantum computing industry will join a panel with Huang from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT, shedding light on the





current state and future





of quantum computing. The panel will be livestreamed and available on demand, and feature pioneers in quantum computing, including:











Alan Baratz, CEO, D-Wave



Ben Bloom, CEO, Atom Computing



Peter Chapman, executive chair, IonQ



Rajeeb Hazra, CEO, Quantinuum



Loïc Henriet, co-CEO, Pasqal



Matthew Kinsella, CEO, Infleqtion



Subodh Kulkarni, CEO, Rigetti



John Levy, CEO, SEEQC



Andrew Ory, CEO, QuEra Computing



Théau Peronnin, CEO, Alice & Bob



Rob Schoelkopf, chief scientist, Quantum Circuits



Simone Severini, general manager, quantum technologies, AWS



Pete Shadbolt, chief scientific officer, PsiQuantum



Krysta Svore, technical fellow, Microsoft











Quantum Day will also feature technical sessions with partners, NVIDIA researchers and more.











AI Training and Certification for Developers







NVIDIA is training the workforce of the future to equip them with critical skills for navigating and leading in an AI-driven future.









GTC attendees can participate in more than 80 hands-on instructor-led workshops and training labs provided by





NVIDIA Training





.









For the first time, onsite attendees can take certification exams for free — gaining a tremendous opportunity to validate their AI and accelerated computing skills and advance their careers.









In addition, new professional certifications will be available in accelerated data science and AI networking, as well as workshops in generative AI, agentic AI and accelerated computing with CUDA



®



C++.









Learn more about training offerings at GTC on the





event webpage





.











Startup and Venture Capital Ecosystem







For startups and VCs, GTC will feature an AI Day with expert panels, live demos from top startups, session tracks designed for investors, a VC reverse pitch session and exclusive networking opportunities with investors.









The NVIDIA Inception Pavilion will spotlight cutting-edge innovation from the





NVIDIA Inception





program, home to more than 22,000 startups. Nearly





250 Inception members





will showcase their breakthroughs with demos, exhibitions and sessions spanning areas such as healthcare, climate science and robotics.











NVIDIA Financial Analyst Q&A







NVIDIA will hold a Q&A session for investors on March 19 at 8:30 a.m. PT. The webcast will be available at





investor.nvidia.com





.











About NVIDIA











NVIDIA





(NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in accelerated computing.











For further information, contact:







Clarissa Eyu





Corporate Communications





NVIDIA Corporation









ceyu@nvidia.com













Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the timing, size, themes, sessions, speakers, participants, availability and impact of GTC, including the GTC keynote and the Quantum Day; AI pushing the limits of what's possible — turning yesterday's dreams into today’s reality; from large language models and conversational AI to cloud computing and scientific breakthroughs, NVIDIA’s full-stack platform driving the next industrial revolution; AI powering the everyday brands that shape people’s lives; NVIDIA training the workforce of the future; the availability of professional certifications for onsite attendees; and the timing and availability of the financial analyst Q&A are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.









© 2025 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo and CUDA are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/922e27de-6626-4818-9a6d-d3108f818e25



.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.