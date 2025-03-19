News & Insights

NVIDIA And XAI To Join AI Infrastructure Partnership - Quick Facts

March 19, 2025 — 06:47 am EDT

(RTTNews) - BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners, a part of BlackRock, Microsoft, and MGX announced that NVIDIA and xAI will join the Global AI Infrastructure Investment Partnership, now named the AI Infrastructure Partnership. NVIDIA will continue in its role as a technical advisor to AI Infrastructure Partnership.

Also, GE Vernova and NextEra Energy have agreed to collaborate with AI Infrastructure Partnership to accelerate the scaling of critical and diverse energy solutions for AI data centers. GE Vernova will also work with AIP and its partners on supply chain planning and in delivering high efficiency energy solutions.

The partnership will initially seek to unlock $30 billion in capital from investors, asset owners, and corporations, which in turn will mobilize up to $100 billion in total investment potential when including debt financing.

