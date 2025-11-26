NVIDIA and Micron Stand Out as Likely Profitable AI Winners for 2026

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have performed extremely well this year, and the momentum is likely to continue into the next year. After all, MarketsandMarkets projected the global AI market to reach US$2,407.02 billion by 2032, driven by a strong 30.6% CAGR beginning in 2025.

However, savvy investors should focus on AI companies that generate solid profits after deducting all operating and non-operating expenses. That’s why it’s important to invest in a profitable company rather than one that is losing money. To evaluate this, we rely on key accounting ratios to assess a company’s profitability. Among various profitability ratios, we choose the most reliable and widely recognized metric to gauge a company’s bottom-line strength.

To that end, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Micron Technology, Inc. MU have been selected as top profitable AI picks for 2026 and beyond due to their high net income ratios.

The Net Income Ratio, Clearly Explained

The net income ratio gives us the exact profitability level of a company. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenues. Using the net income ratio, one can determine a firm’s effectiveness in meeting operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate ample revenues and successfully manage all business functions.

Screening Parameters Using Research Wizard:

The net income ratio is not the only indicator of future winners. So, we have added a few more criteria to arrive at a winning strategy.

Zacks Rank equal to #1: Whether the market is good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Trailing 12-Month Sales and Net Income Growth Higher than X Industry: Stocks that have witnessed higher-than-industry sales and net income growth in the past 12 months are positioned to perform well.

Trailing 12-Month Net Income Ratio Higher than X Industry: A high net income ratio indicates a company’s solid profitability.

Percentage Rating Strong Buy greater than 70: This indicates that 70% of the current broker recommendations for the stock are Strong Buy.

These few parameters have narrowed the universe of more than 7,685 stocks to only 15.

Here are two of the 15 stocks that qualified for the screening:

NVIDIA

NVIDIA is a worldwide provider of graphics, computing and networking solutions. NVDA’s 12-month net profit margin is 53% (read more: 3 Reasons to Buy NVIDIA After Its Massive 62% Revenue Surge).

Micron

Micron manufactures and sells memory and storage products worldwide. MU’s 12-month net profit margin is 22.9% (read more: Micron or NVIDIA: Which AI Stock Looks Attractive and Worth a Buy?).

