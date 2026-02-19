NVIDIA and Meta Deepen Their AI Alliance—and the Spending Numbers Are Enormous

The artificial intelligence (AI) trade has evolved from a speculative gold rush into a heavily industrialized arms race. On Feb. 17, 2026, two of the market’s most dominant forces, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), announced an expansion of their partnership.

This new multigenerational agreement moves beyond hardware purchasing, establishing a deep codesign collaboration intended to secure the computing infrastructure for the next decade. Investors immediately recognized the financial gravity of the deal. Following the announcement, NVIDIA shares climbed approximately 2.3% to near $189, while Meta shares gained 0.6% to around $641.

The market reaction suggests that Wall Street views this alliance as a necessary step for Meta to dominate the consumer AI space and a critical confirmation of NVIDIA’s long-term revenue durability.

The Vera-Rubin Roadmap: Ditching Legacy Tech

The most significant aspect of this deal is not what Meta is buying today, but what it has committed to buying tomorrow. Meta confirmed it will deploy millions of NVIDIA’s current Blackwell graphics processing units (GPUs) immediately to handle its current workload. However, the company is also looking much further down the road, signing a formal agreement to adopt the upcoming Rubin architecture and the Vera central processing unit (CPU).

This specific commitment to the Vera CPU represents a major strategic pivot in how data centers are built. Historically, AI servers have used a mix of hardware, pairing NVIDIA GPUs with central processors from competitors such as Intel or AMD. This new deal signals that Meta is moving toward a full-stack dependency on NVIDIA. By adopting NVIDIA’s proprietary Arm-based CPUs, both the current Grace models and the future Vera models, Meta is effectively streamlining its infrastructure.

For NVIDIA, this is a massive competitive victory. It broadens their moat by ensuring they control the entire server rack, not just the graphics card. For Meta, this integration promises higher speed and efficiency. The deal also includes adopting NVIDIA’s Spectrum-X Ethernet networking. This technology is designed to drastically reduce latency, or the lag time between data requests. In the world of AI training, milliseconds of delay can cost millions of dollars in efficiency, making this networking upgrade a critical component of the agreement.

Personal Superintelligence: The Revenue Vision

Understanding the hardware is only half the battle; investors also need to understand the why. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been clear about his goal: Personal Superintelligence. The company aims to provide a highly personalized, intelligent AI agent to every one of its billions of users across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. This is not just a chatbot; it is envisioned as a proactive digital assistant that knows your schedule, your preferences, and your relationships.

However, this vision faces a massive hurdle: Privacy. This is especially true for WhatsApp, a platform defined by its end-to-end encryption. Users want advanced AI features, but they are unlikely to embrace a system that requires Meta to read their private messages to function. If users do not trust the AI, they will not use it, and Meta cannot monetize it.

To solve this, the expanded partnership introduces a technology called Confidential Computing. This innovation allows NVIDIA’s chips to process data while it remains encrypted. Essentially, it allows WhatsApp to run powerful AI tasks on your messages without the system ever actually seeing the content. By solving this privacy paradox, Meta hopes to roll out AI agents to 2 billion WhatsApp users faster than any competitor, creating a massive new revenue stream and user engagement without triggering regulatory or consumer backlash.

Sticker Shock: Inside the $135 Billion Bill

Building the future is incredibly expensive, and the price tag for this dominance is raising eyebrows on Wall Street. Meta has stunned some conservative market observers with its capital expenditure (CapEx) guidance for 2026. The company projects spending between $115 billion and $135 billion this year alone. To put that figure in perspective, the collective CapEx spending for the entire Big Tech cohort, including Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), is estimated to reach nearly $650 billion in 2026.

This level of spending creates a divide among investors. The bear case argues that spending more than $100 billion in a single year erodes profit margins and carries significant risk. If the AI boom slows down, Meta could be left with billions of dollars in depreciating hardware. However, the bull case argues that this is defensive spending. By building its own massive compute clusters now, Meta avoids paying rent to cloud competitors like Microsoft or Amazon later. If they do not spend this money, they risk becoming tenants in a digital world they once owned.

For NVIDIA shareholders, however, Meta’s expense is pure income. This deal serves as a major catalyst ahead of NVIDIA’s fiscal Q4 earnings report, scheduled for February 25, 2026. Analysts expect the chipmaker to report revenue of roughly $65.5 billion for the quarter. This partnership supports the theory that demand is accelerating rather than slowing, as the world's largest companies race to secure chip supply for future generations.

Metrics and Multiples: Buying the Future

Despite the massive numbers involved, financial analysts remain largely bullish on both stocks, though for different reasons. The consensus view is that the AI market has shifted from a training phase to a deployment phase, which requires even more hardware than previously thought.

NVIDIA is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of approximately 47.0. While this is high for a standard industrial company, NVIDIA is growing at a pace that makes this multiple look reasonable to many growth investors. With an average analyst price target near $264, there is an implied upside of over 40% from current levels. The market is effectively betting that deals like the one with Meta will continue to happen, sustaining NVIDIA’s growth rate for years.

Meta Platforms tells a different story. Trading at a P/E ratio of roughly 27.2, it is valued more like a traditional utility than a high-flying tech stock. This discount reflects the market’s anxiety over that $135 billion spending plan. However, with price targets averaging between $835 and $850, analysts see deep value in the stock if Zuckerberg’s bet on Personal Superintelligence pays off.

A Partnership for the Next Decade

The expanded alliance between NVIDIA and Meta signals that the AI arms race has no finish line in sight. By locking in supply for chips that won't exist until 2027, Meta is signaling that it views AI not as a feature, but as the core utility of the future internet.

For investors, the takeaway is clear. NVIDIA has successfully entrenched itself as the indispensable engine of the global economy, securing revenue streams that extend for years to come. Meanwhile, Meta is betting its entire financial weight on the belief that whoever owns the best infrastructure will own the consumer relationship. As the calendar moves toward 2027, the success of this partnership will likely determine the trajectory of the entire tech sector.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.