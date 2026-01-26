Nvidia and HubSpot have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock Nvidia is the world’s most important artificial intelligence company. Before the recent artificial intelligence revolution took hold with the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Nvidia was a pioneer in PC graphics for video games. However, in the early 2000s, Nvidia’s GeForce Series graphic cards unexpectedly unlocked their graphic process units (GPUs) for scientific computing, setting the stage for the AI revolution. Today, and with several iterations under its belt, Nvidia has become essential to the AI revolution. Its powerful GPUs are lightyears ahead of the competition and are the foundation of the tech stack needed to train AI and large language models (LLMs).

AI: The Largest Infrastructure Buildout in History

Last week, Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s iconic CEO, delivered some noteworthy comments at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 in Davos, Switzerland. First, Huang outright dismissed bubble fears, citing rising spot prices (even for older GPUs) and the extreme difficulty of renting them. Meanwhile, although “hyperscalers” like Amazon, Alphabetand Microsofthave already spent hundreds of billions of dollars on AI investments, Huang predicts trillions of dollars are in the pipeline, ready to support the latest and most powerful AI models.

Wall Street analysts appear to be in lockstep with Huang’s predictions. Zacks Consensus Analyst Estimates suggest that NVDA revenue and EPS will each soar by more than 50% in 2026 and continue into 2027.

Nvidia: Blistering Growth at a Reasonable Price

Nvidia shares peaked in October (as of now) and have moved sideways. However, the company’s fundamentals have only become stronger. The result? Nvidia’s valuation metrics, such as its price-to-sales ratio, have retreated dramatically, making the stock attractive to a wider swath of Wall Street institutions, including those that focus on valuations. NVDA, which had a P/S of 200x in 2023, now has a P/S of just ~24x.

AI Will Expand to New Verticals in 2026

Large language models and chatbots like OpenAI’s “ChatGPT” and Alphabet’s “Gemini” provided Wall Street investors with proof of concept for the AI revolution. However, chatbots are merely the tip of the iceberg. Jensen Huang referred to physical AI and robotics as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity.” Meanwhile, TeslaCEO Elon Musk has repeatedly predicted that the company’s upcoming “Optimus” humanoid robot will be its largest product to date and potentially the best-selling product ever. While Musk and Huang’s bold statements may seem unrealistic, fading their opinions has been perilous. Finally, AI will begin to move into the application layer as complex AI models integrate into and disrupt the legacy software business.

Nvidia Inks Deal to Sell Chips to China

Nvidia has received approval to sell its H20 AI chips in China after signing a deal with the U.S. government. This marks a significant development for the company’s growth prospects. Under the terms of the agreement, the company will pay 15% of total revenues from H20 sales in China to the U.S. government. While this revenue-sharing condition may slightly impact margins, the deal opens a valuable door to one of the largest AI markets globally. The AI boom in China, driven by large tech companies like Baidu (BIDU) and government-backed projects, could create steady demand for H20 chips.

Bottom Line

Nvidia’s transformation from a gaming pioneer to the bedrock of the global AI revolution has solidified its future growth. With demand growing and AI verticals broadening, Nvidia is well-positioned to maintain its AI dominance.





Bear of the Day:

Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) stockHubSpot Inc. is a prominent cloud-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform thathelps primarily small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) grow sales. HubSpot’s all-in-one HubSpot Growth platform combines the following three verticals into one platform: the Marketing Hub, the Service Hub, and the Sales Hub. Below is a breakdown of the capabilities of each:

· Marketing Hub: Helps users create marketing automation emails, Content Optimization Systems (COS), social media outreach and management, and provides CRM reporting and analytics.

· Sales Hub: Features include email engagement notifications, meetings, calling, new lead alerts, and website visit alerts, email templates, and CRM tracking and contact insights.

· Service Hub: Features include automation and routing, live chat and conversations, conversational bots, team emails, help desk and tickets, reporting tools and feedback.

Software Stocks Have Plummeted Recently

Despite the software industry’s robust long-term performance, the group’s performance has deteriorated dramatically over the past few months. Below are some of the software group’s biggest losers (sorted by drawdown from all-time highs):

· UiPath: -84%

· Paycom Software: -73%

· The Trade Desk: -70%

· DocuSign: -65%

AI is Disrupting Legacy Software

The horrific performance in many former leading software stocks is no accident. With the advent of advanced AI tools, investors are increasingly concerned that AI will disrupt these once-lucrative businesses. In fact, there are plenty of signs that this is already occurring. The latest AI tools, like Anthropic’s “Claude Coworker”, help companies perform tasks much faster than legacy software companies and at a fraction of the cost.

The End of Seat-Based Software?

HubSpot has done its best to embrace innovation by investing in data center infrastructure and its AI efforts. However, the new, top-of-the-line AI programs threaten to end the legacy software subscription model that forces companies to pay per user and generates the juicy profits associated with legacy software leaders. HUBS’ gross profit margins peaked in early 2025.

HubSpot: Cannibalization is a Concern

HubSpot recently introduced a low-cost $20 per month starter pack, which includes limited features in an effort to attract new customers. Although the incentive is likely to attract new customers, the effort could cannibalize HubSpot’s premium products.

HUBS: Relative Weakness & Downtrend

Although HUBS is still growing at a moderate clip (for now), its price action is telling. The stock is down more than 20% year-to-date, signaling formidable relative weakness. Meanwhile, HUBS shares are below the key moving averages and falling on heavy volume – a crystal-clear sign of heavy distribution.

Bottom Line

Despite its established position as a CRM leader for small-to-medium sized businesses, HubSpot currently faces a challenging crossroads. With the emergence of powerful, AI-driven alternatives, HubSpot’s margins are likely to be threatened.



Additional content:

MSTR Drops 50%+: Buy the Dip or Walk Away?

The stock market volatility has increased over the past year due to heightened geopolitical risks, weighing on risky assets and dragging the Bitcoin (BTC) price down by over 11%. The BTC price decline has affected the enterprise software company Strategy Inc., which maintains a significant amount of cryptocurrency on its balance sheet. Consequently, Strategy's shares have dropped by more than 50% in the past year.

However, despite this sharp decline, Strategy's fundamentals remain solid, and it appears well-positioned to regain momentum once the BTC price recovers. Therefore, does the pullback make MSTR stock an enticing buy right now, or is it safe for investors to stay on the sidelines? Let's see in detail –

Why Strategy's Bitcoin-First Strategy Could Pay Off Long Term

Strategy was once primarily known as a data analytics software company. However, stiff competition from major players, including Microsoft Corp. and Salesforce, Inc., weighed on its revenue growth for several years. In response, the company changed its business model, shifting focus from aggressively advancing its software business to accumulating BTC. The rationale was to capitalize on the potential surge in the BTC price, and, largely, the strategy has paid off.

Viewed in a broader context, since making this strategic shift in 2020, both Strategy's shares and the BTC price have soared more than 150%. While 2025 may have been a subdued year for BTC, the world's leading cryptocurrency has generally scaled upward since its inception. In the future, demand for BTC is expected to continue rising, which could boost prices over time.

BTC's scarcity of only 21 million coins, increasing institutional adoption, and its emerging role as a “digital gold” amid a weakening U.S. dollar and other fiat currencies add to its long-term demand. As a result, Strategy's appeal as a BTC proxy has increased, making it increasingly attractive among both retail and institutional investors.

Does This Mean You Should Buy Strategy's Shares Now?

Stakeholders should consider holding Strategy's shares and ignore the recent dip, as its BTC proxy status positions the stock for an eventual rebound.

Moreover, concerns about the recent share price decline are exaggerated, given the strong fundamentals. The company has a net profit margin of 1,667.1%, far exceeding the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry's 15.4%, clearly suggesting significant growth potential.

However, investors may avoid buying the dip in Strategy shares due to BTC's current price volatility. They should instead wait for BTC to regain momentum. Strategy currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

