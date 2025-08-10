Markets
AMD

Nvidia And AMD Reportedly To Share 15% Of China Chip Revenues With U.S. Under Export License Deal

August 10, 2025 — 09:54 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) have agreed to remit 15% of their revenue from chip sales in China to the U.S. government. The arrangement is part of a broader deal negotiated with the Trump administration to secure export licenses amid tightening trade restrictions, according to several media reports citing people familiar with the matter.

The reports said that Nvidia will contribute a portion of its earnings from the H20 chip, while AMD will do the same with revenues from its MI308 chip. The agreement reflects growing pressure on U.S. semiconductor firms to align with national trade and security policies while preserving their foothold in key international markets.

The development follows recent remarks by the U.S. President Donald Trump, who warned of imposing a 100% tariff on imported semiconductors and chips unless companies commit to domestic manufacturing. The proposed tariffs have intensified concerns across the tech sector, prompting firms to seek alternative compliance strategies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMD
NVDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.