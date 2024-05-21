NVIDIA and 4 Other Red-Hot Earnings Charts

Earnings season is winding down but this week, there’s still one big name on the docket: NVIDIA. The final Magnificent 7 stock will report. It has everyone on edge.

Can NVIDIA beat again? Will it raise earnings guidance yet again? What happens if guidance disappoints?

So many questions. Some are even implying that NVIDIA’s earnings report will make, or break, this market rally.

The Other Four are Hot Too

But meanwhile, there are dozens of other companies reporting this week including homebuilders and retailers. With NVIDIA taking up all of the bandwidth, it’s easy to forget about the others. But you shouldn’t.

These other four companies have been big winners in 2024 as well and are also trading near their all-time highs. Additionally, they have great earnings surprise track records as well.

Will these stocks continue to breakout after another earnings beat?

NVIDIA and 4 Other Red-Hot Earnings All Stars

1. Toll Brothers ( TOL )

Toll Brothers has only missed one time in the last 5 years. That miss was all the way back in early 2020. That’s an impressive track record given the stresses on the housing market during the pandemic and, now, with mortgage rates rising.

Shares of Toll Brothers are up 94% over the last year and are trading near all-time highs. Yet, Toll Brothers is still dirt cheap. It has a forward P/E of just 9.5.

Should Toll Brothers be on your short list?

2. Modine Manufacturing Co. ( MOD )

Modine Manufacturing has beat 9 quarters in a row. It has only missed on earnings 4 times in the last 5 years.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing are up 71% year-to-date and are trading near new all-time highs. It provides cooling for data centers. Modine Manufacturing now trades at 26x.

Can Modine Manufacturing beat again?

3. NVIDIA Corp. ( NVDA )

Everyone is waiting for NVIDIA’s report. NVIDIA has beat 5 quarters in a row. But more impressively, it has only missed twice in the last 5 years. Both of NVIDIA’s misses were in 2022.

Shares of NVIDIA are up 91.4% year-to-date. It’s trading near its all-time high again. Shares aren’t cheap on a P/E basis. NVIDIA trades at 38x.

Will NVIDIA do it again and surge to yet another set of new highs?

4. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. ( WSM )

Williams-Sonoma has beat 5 quarters in a row. But it has only missed one time in the last 5 years and that was in 2022. Williams-Sonoma didn’t even miss in the tough quarters just after covid hit in 2020.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma are up 57% year-to-date. It is trading near all-time highs. The shares aren’t as cheap as they used to be. Williams-Sonoma now trades at 20x.

Should a furniture retailer like Williams-Sonoma be on your short list?

5. Deckers Outdoor Corp. ( DECK )

Deckers Outdoor has a great earnings surprise track record. It is truly an earnings all-star. Deckers has only missed once in the last 5 years and it was back in 2021 when it had supply chain challenges.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor are up 33% year-to-date. It is trading near all-time highs. Deckers has a forward P/E of 30. But earnings are expected to rise 39% this fiscal year.

Should you own shares of Deckers Outdoor, the maker of UGG and Hoka shoes?

