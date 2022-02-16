NVIDIA and 4 Other Must-See Earnings Charts

Earnings season isn’t over yet.

This week, there are several hundred companies expected to report earnings, including one of the FANGMAN stocks, NVIDIA, and a couple dozen of investor favorites including technology companies, hotels and travel companies and retailers who were pandemic winners.

NVIDIA has been an investor favorite for years but in 2022, the shares sold off.

Was it a buying opportunity?

Other big tech, energy and hotel companies will also be reporting this week. Energy stocks have kept their 2021 rally going, with many hitting multi-year highs.

Can they keep their momentum?

5 Must-See Earnings Charts this Week

1. NVIDIA NVDA

NVIDIA is the king of the semiconductors. It has only missed once in the last 5 years and it was in 2018. Not even the pandemic or the chip shortage has tripped up NVIDIA.

Shares were recently down 18% but have rallied into this earnings report and are now down just 9.9% year-to-date.

NVIDIA shares have never been cheap, and the shares are still trading at 46x.

Will the earnings report even matter or is guidance all that counts?

2. Applied Materials AMAT

Applied Materials has beat 6 quarters in a row with its last miss in 2020. It has an excellent earnings surprise track record.

Applied Materials shares have been waiting for a catalyst. Like many tech stocks they are down 11% year-to-date.

Over the past year, however, they’re up 19% but have mostly traded in a narrow trading range during that time.

Applied Materials has attractive valuations, with a forward P/E of 16.3.

Is Applied Materials being overlooked by the Street?

3. Pioneer Natural Resources PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources is an independent oil and natural gas company that drills in the Permian Basin. It has beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters.

With WTI crude now trading over $90 in 2022, earnings are expected to rise another 80% this year.

Pioneer Natural Resources has been a top performer this year, with shares up 20% year-to-date.

Yet Pioneer Natural Resources is still cheap, with a forward P/E of just 10.

Have investors missed the run in Pioneer Natural Resources or is there still more upside to come?

4. Cisco CSCO

Cisco has one of the best earnings track records this week. It hasn’t missed on earnings in 5 years. That’s impressive.

Cisco shares finally broke out to new highs in 2021 but they’ve sold off in 2022, falling 14% year-to-date.

Cisco trades with a forward P/E of 15.8.

Is Cisco on sale?

5. Hyatt Hotels Corp. H

Hyatt is coming off a big earnings beat last quarter, after missing 5 quarters in a row during the height of the pandemic.

Earnings are expected to jump 129% to $0.73 in 2022 from a loss of $2.47 in 2021.

Hyatt shares have rallied in 2022, up 10.7% year-to-date as competitors have reported strong 2022 outlooks.

Travel is back. Some hotel operators are seeing better than 2019 RevPar as they have pricing power.

With Hyatt shares at 5-year highs, is all the good news already priced in?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of PXD in her personal portfolio.]

