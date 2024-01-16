News & Insights

Nvidia, AMD shares jump as AI optimism spurs analyst price target hikes

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 16, 2024 — 11:45 am EST

Written by Chibuike Oguh for Reuters ->

By Chibuike Oguh

NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Shares of Nvidia NVDA.O and Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O jumped on Tuesday as investor optimism over the prospects of higher demand for artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chips prompted Wall Street analysts to hike their price targets for the semiconductor giants.

Nvidia currently has a dominant position in the market for advanced AI chips, but AMD is expected to gain ground this year as the company increases deliveries of its own chips to enterprise customers, Barclays analysts led by Tom O'Malley said in an investor note.

Nvidia's stock rose 3.4% to $565.60 and hit a new record high, while shares of AMD surged 8.2% to $158.64, rising to their highest level in more than two years. The value of Nvidia's shares more than tripled last year, making it the world's most valuable chipmaker, while those of AMD more than doubled.

Barclays raised its price target for AMD shares to $200 from $120, while KeyBanc analysts raised theirs to $195 from $170. Nvidia also got a price target hike to $740 from $650 from KeyBanc.

