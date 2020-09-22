Nvidia, Amazon, Google: Next In Line For Stock Split?

Stock splits are back in favor this year, with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) splitting their shares late last month. Although splits don’t change the fundamentals of a company, they often cause a run-up in the stock price post-announcement as investors see them as a signal that growth could remain strong going forward. In our indicative theme of Stocks Poised For A Split we’ve identified a group of large-cap companies in the S&P 500 that have seen strong growth and price appreciation that could be prime candidates for a future stock split. The theme has returned about 37% year-to-date, versus 5% for the S&P 500. It remains up 113% since 12/31/2017 vs. 27% for the S&P. Below is a bit more about the companies in our theme.

Nvidia (NVDA): The maker of graphic processing units (GPUs) has seen its stock soar over 110% this year, driven by growing demand from data centers and its recent deal to buy chip designer ARM. The stock trades at a little over $500 and saw its last split about two decades ago.

Amazon (AMZN) also saw its last split about two decades ago and currently trades at around $3,080. The stock is up by 67% year-to-date, as the Covid-19 pandemic caused demand for its e-commerce and cloud services business to surge.

AMZN

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) a company that develops products for robotic surgeries carried out its last stock split in 2017. The stock trades at about $690 currently and is up by about 17% year-to-date.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) stock trades at over $1,260 presently and the company hasn’t done any splits to date. The stock is up by about 51% year-to-date.

Alphabet (GOOG) Google’s parent company carried out its first and only stock split in 2014 and the stock trades at over $1,500 presently. The stock is up by around 13% year-to-date.

What if instead, you are looking for a more balanced portfolio? Here’s a top-quality portfolio to outperform the market, with over 100% return since 2016, versus 55% for the S&P 500, Comprised of companies with strong revenue growth, healthy profits, lots of cash, and low risk, it has outperformed the broader market year after year, consistently.

See all Trefis Price Estimates and Download Trefis Data here

What’s behind Trefis? See How It’s Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs For CFOs and Finance Teams | Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.