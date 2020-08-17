Cryptocurrencies

Nvidia Accused of Trying to Discredit Ex-Employee in Crypto Mining Revenue Trial

Paddy Baker CoinDesk
Investors suing chipmaker giant Nvidia for allegedly misreporting the size of its crypto mining-related revenue have complained it is now trying to block key evidence from a former employee.

  • The group of shareholders said Thursday that Nvidiaâs lawyers had gotten the former employee, dubbed âFE 5,â to âdisavowâ several key statements and were now pushing for the whole testimony to be thrown out of court.
  • Having first brought charges in December 2018, the lawsuit alleges Nvidia downplayed the quantity of graphics cards â specifically GeForce GPUs â it was selling to cryptocurrency mining operations in order to buoy up the stock price.
  • Nvidia has denied the accusations, claiming plaintiffs âcherry-pickedâ the data.
  • FE 5 gave evidence for an amended complaint in mid-May that appeared to show the chipmakerâs executive team, including founder and CEO Jensen Huang, was regularly updated with figures of GeForce GPUs being bought by crypto miners.
  • FE 5 was head of Nvidiaâs consumer marketing in South Asia for five years until 2019.
  • Nvidiaâs lawyers informed plaintiffs in June they had identified and contacted FE 5, who had responded saying he/she had spoken under the misapprehension it was for research into the semi-conductor industry and not as evidence for a trial against the company.
  • Plaintiffâs lawyers said they had clearly identified themselves from the start, and argue FE 5 is now giving these allegedly false statements out of fear Nvidia could retaliate against her/him.
  • Plaintiffs are calling on the court to strike down Nvidiaâs motion to dismiss evidence partly on the basis federal courts have rejected attempts by defendants to discredit the testimony from former employees in the past.

Read the motion here:

