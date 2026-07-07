Nvidia Is a $4.7 Trillion Company. Here's How Close It Is to Retaking $5 Trillion.

Key Points

Nvidia is worth about $4.7 trillion, just below the $5 trillion mark it first crossed last October.

The stock needs to gain only about 5.5% from Monday's close to get there.

A memory-led chip sell-off has the stock falling Tuesday, widening the gap.

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Only one company in history has ever been worth $5 trillion: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) itself. The chipmaker first crossed the mark last October, then slipped back below it. After closing Monday at about $195.55 per share, the chipmaker carried a market value of roughly $4.74 trillion. That leaves it less than 6% below a milestone no other business has ever touched.

So how close is Nvidia, exactly, and what would it take to get there? The math is simple, and the underlying business is firing on all cylinders.

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The number that gets it there

With about 24.2 billion shares outstanding, Nvidia crosses $5 trillion at a share price of roughly $206. From Monday's close near $195.55, that's a gain of a little more than $10 per share, or about 5.5%. Put another way, Nvidia needs to add about $260 billion in market value. That is a rounding error for a company this size, though it still exceeds the entire market value of most companies in the S&P 500.

With that said, shares are down slightly on Tuesday, so the stock will need to add a bit more than that, but the point remains: it's extremely close.

For a stock that has climbed more than 350% over the past three years on the back of the AI boom, a move that small is nothing. Nvidia has gained that much in a single day more than once. So the $5 trillion mark is less a distant summit than a step the stock could clear on any morning of good news.

What could close the gap, or widen it

The case for Nvidia getting there soon rests on the same thing that got it here: extraordinary demand for its chips. In its fiscal first quarter (the period ended April 26, 2026), revenue rose 85% year over year to a record $81.6 billion. Data center revenue climbed 92% to $75.2 billion. Management then guided for about $91 billion in revenue this quarter, another sharp step up.

"The buildout of AI factories -- the largest infrastructure expansion in human history -- is accelerating at extraordinary speed," said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in the company's fiscal first-quarter earnings release. As long as that spending holds, the earnings power behind the stock keeps growing.

But the gap can widen just as easily, and it's widening today. Case in point: Tuesday morning's sell-off, part of a broader memory-led chip sell-off after Samsung's preliminary record quarterly profit forecast, which still wasn't enough for Wall Street, stoked fresh worries about how long the AI boom can last. That's the near-term headwind. Sentiment toward the whole sector has turned jumpy, and Nvidia rarely trades apart from it.

Meanwhile, the longer-term risks are familiar ones. Nvidia's biggest customers, including Amazon and Alphabet, are designing their own chips to lean less on it, which could soften Nvidia's pricing power over time. And the semiconductor industry has always moved in cycles, so today's demand surge probably won't run this hot forever.

It's also worth putting the company's sheer size in perspective. At about $4.7 trillion, Nvidia is already worth more than the entire annual output of most of the world's economies, and the last leg to $5 trillion alone would add about the market value of a large-cap company in a single move. That scale is a reminder of how much optimism is already reflected in the price.

What the milestone actually means

At about 30 times trailing earnings and less than 20 times forward earnings, Nvidia isn't priced like a stock that has run out of room. Indeed, that forward multiple is actually significantly cheaper than the broader market -- a reflection of the extraordinary trajectory of the company's underlying earnings. The real question, therefore, isn't the valuation so much as the durability of the demand behind it. If AI spending stays strong, the stock has a clear path well past $5 trillion. If today's sell-off marks the start of a genuine cooling in that spending growth, the milestone could stay out of reach for a while.

Either way, I'd treat the number itself as a curiosity, not a catalyst. What matters for investors is what happens to demand for its chips, not which side of a round number the stock happens to sit on.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.