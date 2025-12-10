NVIDIA & 2 Profitable AI Stocks to Buy Now for Big 2026 Gains

As the new year approaches, investors should look for companies that generate strong returns after all operating and non-operating expenses are paid. Therefore, it’s better to invest in a profitable business rather than one that is losing money. Here, we utilize the concept of accounting ratios to assess a company’s profitability. Among various profitability ratios, we choose the most effective and widely used metric to determine a firm’s bottom-line performance.

With the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI), we’ve also narrowed our search to strong AI-focused companies positioned for long-term growth. It’s worth noting that the global AI market is projected to surge from $371.71 billion in 2025 to $2,407.02 billion by 2032, suggesting a robust CAGR of 30.6%, according to MarketsandMarkets.

To that end, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, Micron Technology, Inc. MU and Vertiv Holdings Co. VRT have been selected as top AI picks for next year due to their high net income ratios.

Net Income Ratio Explained

The net income ratio gives us the exact profitability level of a company. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenues. Using the net income ratio, one can determine a firm’s effectiveness in meeting operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate ample revenues and successfully manage all business functions.

Screening Parameters Using Research Wizard:

The net income ratio is not the only indicator of future winners. So, we have added a few more criteria to arrive at a winning strategy.

Zacks Rank Equal to #1: Whether the market is good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance.

Trailing 12-Month Sales and Net Income Growth Higher than X Industry: Stocks that have witnessed higher-than-industry sales and net income growth in the past 12 months are positioned to perform well.

Trailing 12-Month Net Income Ratio Higher than X Industry: A high net income ratio indicates a company’s solid profitability.

Percentage Rating Strong Buy greater than 70: This indicates that 70% of the current broker recommendations for the stock are Strong Buy.

These few parameters have narrowed the universe of more than 7,685 stocks to only 11.

Here are three of the 11 stocks that qualified for the screening:

NVIDIA

NVIDIA is a computing infrastructure company that provides graphics, compute, and networking solutions worldwide. The 12-month net profit margin of NVDA is 53% (read more: SoundHound Vs. NVIDIA: Which AI Stock Should You Buy Before 2026?).

Micron

Micron designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products across the United States, Asia and other global markets. The 12-month net profit margin of MU is 22.9% (read more: 2 Fast-Growing AI Stocks That Could Become the Next NVIDIA).

Vertiv

Vertiv provides critical digital infrastructure and lifecycle services for data centers, communication networks, and industrial environments worldwide. The 12-month net profit margin of VRT is 10.7%.

