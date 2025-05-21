NVFY Stock Gains Post Q1 Earnings With Higher Margins, Lower Loss

Shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. NVFY have risen 13.9% since the company announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. This outpaced the S&P 500 Index, which rose 0.7% during the same period. Over the past month, NVFY’s stock has experienced a remarkable 76.5% gain, significantly exceeding the S&P 500’s 12.1% increase.

NVFY’s Revenue Growth and Profitability Trends

Nova LifeStyle reported net sales of $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, marking a 10.9% increase from $2.4 million in the prior-year period. The gain was driven by a 26% rise in the average selling price, which offset a 12% decline in sales volume. NVFY’s gross profit improved 18.5% to $1.2 million from $1 million a year earlier, with the gross margin expanding to 46% from 43%. This uptick was primarily due to a favorable shift in the product mix toward higher-margin offerings.

Despite these improvements, Nova LifeStyle recorded a net loss of $0.3 million, narrower than the $1.5 million loss reported in the same quarter last year. Loss per share shrank to $0.03 from $0.65 year over year. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Nova LifeStyle’s Other Key Business Metrics

North America remained Nova LifeStyle’s dominant market, with sales to the region increasing 12.6% to $2.6 million from $2.3 million, accounting for nearly all of the quarter’s total revenues. Sales to other countries declined substantially, totaling just $17,871 compared to $50,663 a year earlier.

Operating expenses fell 44.2% year over year, reflecting improved cost control. Total operating expenses dropped to $1.4 million from $2.5 million, mainly due to a steep 41.4% reduction in selling expenses and a nearly flat general and administrative expense line. Research and development (R&D) costs, which had reached $751,216 in the prior year due to investment in AI-driven systems, were scaled back to just $390 in the first quarter of 2025.

Nova LifeStyle incurred a non-operating goodwill impairment charge of $218,606. When combined with a small amount of interest and financial expenses, total non-operating expenses amounted to $207,771. Still, NVFY’s loss from operations improved to $193,360 from a steep $1.5 million loss in the prior year.

Cash outflow from operations stood at $0.3 million, slightly worse than $0.2 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.

Nova Lifestyle, Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Nova Lifestyle, Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Nova Lifestyle, Inc Quote

NVFY’s Management Commentary

Newly appointed CEO Xiaohua Lu characterized the period as an “exciting time” for the company and highlighted the positive reception of Nova LifeStyle’s high-margin product lines. He emphasized a strategic focus on product development aligned with emerging trends, with an eye toward maintaining strong gross margins amid industry uncertainty, particularly around tariffs.

Factors Influencing Nova LifeStyle’s Headline Numbers

The revenue increase was predominantly driven by North American markets, where sales benefited from the increase in the average selling price. Nova LifeStyle’s emphasis on scaling back low-margin product categories and shifting toward premium lines was central to the gross margin expansion.

On the expense side, reduced spending on R&D and selling activities helped trim losses. Shipping and advertising costs, in particular, declined significantly year over year. Advertising expense fell to $15,380 from $225,461, and shipping costs turned into a credit of $2,033 against an expense of $656 the previous year.

NVFY’s Guidance

Nova LifeStyle did not issue formal guidance for the remainder of 2025. However, management indicated a continued emphasis on new product development, enhanced margin structure and expanded customer engagement through key U.S. furniture trade fairs.

Nova LifeStyle’s Other Developments

During the quarter, Nova LifeStyle executed a series of equity transactions aimed at strengthening its capital position. The company raised $500,000 through private placements and repaid $217,000 of debt by issuing shares. It also issued 4.9 million shares to suppliers in exchange for inventory valued at approximately $3.2 million and another 434,000 shares to a creditor as part of a debt settlement agreement.

NVFY is also continuing to develop proprietary IT systems at its Malaysia-based subsidiary, although these systems are still in the early stages and are not yet operational. While the company has made material progress in restructuring its business, it still faces Nasdaq compliance challenges tied to minimum bid price and stockholders’ equity thresholds.

Nova LifeStyle disclosed that it had received a NASDAQ deficiency notice in April 2024 for failing to meet the $2.5 million minimum stockholders’ equity requirement. While it temporarily regained compliance following equity issuances and share-based transactions, it remains under scrutiny. A subsequent notification in December 2024 highlighted failure to meet the $1 minimum bid price, with a compliance deadline of June 25, 2025.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nova Lifestyle, Inc (NVFY): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.