NVent to buy ECM Industries parent for $1.1 bln

April 3 (Reuters) - Electrical components manufacturer nVent Electric NVT.N said on Monday it will acquire ECM Industries parent ECM Investors for $1.1 billion.

UK-based nVent expects the buyout to add to its profits this year, after the transaction is closed.

ECM Industries, which has about 1,400 employees, is a manufacturer and supplier of electrical products used in irrigation, construction and other sectors.

The company, based in New Berlin, Wisconsin, reported revenue of $415 million in the twelve months ended Feb. 28.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

