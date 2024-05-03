nVent (NVT) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

nVent Electric (NVT) reported $874.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.1%. EPS of $0.77 for the same period compares to $0.67 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $863.68 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73, the EPS surprise was +5.48%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how nVent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Enclosures : $439.90 million versus $413.56 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.5% change.

: $439.90 million versus $413.56 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.5% change. Net Sales- Electrical & Fastening Solutions : $292.20 million versus $308.34 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +42.1% change.

: $292.20 million versus $308.34 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +42.1% change. Net Sales- Thermal Management : $142.20 million compared to the $142.37 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year.

: $142.20 million compared to the $142.37 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year. Segment income (loss)- Enclosures : $94.80 million versus $88.11 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $94.80 million versus $88.11 million estimated by two analysts on average. Segment income (loss)- Electrical & Fastening Solutions : $85.20 million versus $90.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $85.20 million versus $90.05 million estimated by two analysts on average. Segment income (loss)- Thermal Management: $31.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29.92 million.

Shares of nVent have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

nVent Electric PLC (NVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.