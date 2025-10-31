nVent (NVT) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

nVent Electric (NVT) reported $1.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.2%. EPS of $0.91 for the same period compares to $0.84 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.88, the EPS surprise was +3.41%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Sales- Electrical Connections : $338.4 million versus $339.78 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11% change.

: $338.4 million versus $339.78 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11% change. Net Sales- Systems Protection : $715.6 million versus $671.38 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +50% change.

: $715.6 million versus $671.38 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +50% change. Segment income (loss)- Electrical Connections : $101.6 million versus $96.04 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $101.6 million versus $96.04 million estimated by two analysts on average. Segment income (loss)- Systems Protection: $146.2 million versus $137.68 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how nVent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of nVent have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

