nVent Electric vs. Vertiv: Which AI Liquid Cooling Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

nVent Electric offers specialized liquid cooling and enclosure solutions with a strong focus on industrial and commercial infrastructure.

Vertiv maintains a massive $15 billion order backlog driven by demand for high-density power and cooling in artificial intelligence data centers.

Which industrial leader is the better addition to your portfolio as the race to build digital infrastructure accelerates?

10 stocks we like better than nVent Electric ›

The race to build AI infrastructure has turned electrical equipment providers into the bedrock of the digital age. Investors are now deciding between nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) and Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) to power their portfolios.

While both companies specialize in protecting and cooling critical systems, they operate at different scales. nVent focuses on connecting and protecting sensitive equipment across diverse industries, while Vertiv provides the full stack of digital infrastructure for hyperscale data centers.

The case for nVent Electric

nVent Electric designs and manufactures electrical solutions that connect and protect sensitive equipment in data centers, utilities, and commercial buildings. The company is a key player among industrial stocks through its focus on liquid cooling and protective enclosures for high-demand AI environments. Note that its largest customer accounted for roughly 11% of consolidated net sales in late 2025, and such customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $3.9 billion, representing growth of approximately 30% compared to the previous year. Net income for the same period was $710.2 million, a significant increase from the $331.8 million reported in 2024. This growth reflects the company's successful pivot toward data center infrastructure and its move away from older business lines like thermal management.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 0.5x. This metric compares total debt to the value of shareholder equity, indicating a relatively conservative use of debt. Free cash flow, or cash from operations minus capital expenditures, was $427.5 million for the fiscal year.

The case for Vertiv Holdings

Vertiv provides critical power and cooling infrastructure for data centers, communication networks, and industrial environments. The company serves massive tech giants such as Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), who require specialized infrastructure for high-performance computing. At the end of 2025, Vertiv reported a backlog of roughly $15 billion, highlighting the sustained demand for its AI-optimized power and cooling solutions.

In FY 2025, revenue grew by close to 28% to reach approximately $10.2 billion. Net income for the period was more than $1.3 billion, up from approximately $496 million in the prior fiscal year. This expansion is primarily driven by the massive capital expenditure cycles of hyperscale and cloud providers building out new data center capacity.

According to its December 2025 balance sheet, Vertiv had a debt-to-equity ratio of roughly 0.9x. Free cash flow for the year was nearly $1.9 billion, providing significant capital to reinvest into research and development for next-generation cooling technologies.

Risk profile comparison

nVent Electric faces risks related to global economic cycles and industrial capital spending, which can cause revenue to fluctuate. The company also competes in a crowded market against rivals like Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN), where pricing pressure can impact net margin. Furthermore, its global operations are exposed to tariff volatility and potential supply chain disruptions that could harm financial performance if not managed effectively.

Vertiv carries risk due to its high customer concentration, as a large portion of its revenue depends on a few hyperscale and neocloud providers. If these major customers shift their technology priorities or reduce capital spending, Vertiv could face significant pricing pressure. Additionally, the company operates under long-term, fixed-price contracts, in which inaccurate cost estimates or project delays can lead to penalties and lower operating margins.

Valuation comparison

Vertiv trades at a higher valuation than nVent Electric, reflecting its larger market share in hyperscale data center cooling and higher expected growth in future earnings estimates.

Metric nVent Electric Vertiv Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 35.0x 49.0x 242.8x P/S ratio 6.0x 11.0x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLI sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Vertiv has been a specialist in computer cooling systems since World War Two, and it also offers complementary products for mission-critical technological infrastructure, such as uninterruptible power supplies. The AI-driven data center boom presents a long-term opportunity for Vertiv, especially for its liquid cooling systems. Liquid cooling is better for quickly removing heat from high-powered chipsets. Vertiv believes one-third of the total addressable market for data center cooling will eventually use liquid solutions (technically, some air-cooling and heat-dissipation systems will always be needed to work in tandem with liquid systems).

For 2026, Vertiv revenue should rise 36% to $13.9 billion with a commensurate rise in net income as AI data center demand powers the business.

Similarly, for nVent, AI datacenter demand has been a supercycle for the business. The company has a backlog of some $2.6 billion in contracts with giants like Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA). Close to one-third of nVent’s sales last year were tied to AI data centers, a figure that will probably rise in 2026. That should boost revenue to $5 billion, up 28% over 2025. But higher raw material costs are crimping the bottom line at nVent this year, and mean net income will decline 12%, to $624 million.

Both nVent and Vertiv have pole positions in the liquid cooling market for AI applications, but the superior sales and net income growth of Vertiv make it the pick for investors looking to profit off the trend in 2026.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Eaton Plc, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Vertiv. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.