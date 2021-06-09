Markets
NVT

NVent Electric To Buy CIS Global In $200 Mln Cash Deal - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - UK-based nVent Electric plc (NVT), a provider of electrical connection and protection solutions, Wednesday said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CIS Global LLC, a privately held provider of mission critical power and server rack-mount slide products.

The deal price is approximately $200 million in cash, subject to adjustments. The transaction is expected to be completed by the third quarter. The closing is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approval.

Following the deal closure, CIS Global will be operated as a separate business within the nVent Enclosures segment.

Tucson, Arizona -based CIS Global is a provider of data center power solutions. It has five manufacturing facilities including China, India and Thailand with approximately 850 employees globally.

nVent Enclosures President Joe Ruzynski said, "Our priority after closing will be to serve and grow the CIS Global customer base with innovative solutions."

Nvent noted that there is an increasing demand for data services that is propelling investments in IT and server technology. Key drivers include 5G wireless and demand for artificial intelligence and edge computing, creating demand for servers and related power solutions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular