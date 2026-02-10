nVent Electric Shares Rise on Q4 Earnings and Revenue Beat

nVent Electric NVT shares have gained 2% since the company reported its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 6. The rise was driven by the strength in data center demand, infrastructure growth, backlog strength and cooling adoption.

The company reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 90 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8%. The figure jumped 52.5% year over year.

Net sales increased 35% year over year to $1.1 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.32%. Net sales increased 42% year over year, including acquisitions and forex exchange. NVT’s revenues increased 24% year over year.

NVT Q4 Segmental Details

Systems Protection net sales were $737 million, up 58% year over year, driven by a robust organic growth of 34%. Infrastructure grew approximately 70%, Industrial increased by high single digits, and Commercial/Resi grew by low single digits.

The Return on Sales (“ROS”) was 20.3%, down 120 basis points year over year, reflecting the impact of inflation, recent acquisitions and continued growth investments.

Electrical Connections’ net sales were $330 million, up 15% year over year. Organic sales increased 8%. The infrastructure vertical rose 25%, the industrial grew by mid-single digits, and Commercial/Resi increased by low single digits.

The ROS was 27.6%, down 180 basis points year over year, primarily due to inflationary pressures.

NVT Q4 Operating Details

GAAP gross margin declined 330 basis points year over year to 36.5%.

Selling, General and Administrative expenses totaled $203.8 million, up 23.4% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, SG&A decreased 290 basis points year over year to 19.1%.

Research and development (R&D) expenses increased to $21.3 million, up 23.8% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, R&D expenses were 2.0%, down 30 basis points year over year.

nVent Electric reported an adjusted operating income of $210.3 million, representing a 33% increase from $158.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin was 19.7% compared with 21.0% in the prior-year period.

NVT’s Balance Sheet Details

As of Dec. 31, 2025, NVent had cash and cash equivalents of $237.5 million compared with $126.9 million as of Sept. 30, 2025.

nVent Electric had net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations of $222.4 million in the fourth quarter compared with $272 million in the third quarter of 2025. Free cash flow generated was $189 million in the fourth quarter.

nVent Electric Initiates Q1 and 2026 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2026, NVT expects net sales to be between 34% and 36%, suggesting organic growth in the band of 17-19%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for nVent Electric’s first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.1 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 35.65%.

NVT’s adjusted earnings are expected to be between 90 cents and 93 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for nVent Electric’s first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 92 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 40.3%.

nVent Electric projects the reported sales for 2026 to be in the range of 15% to 18%, suggesting the organic sales growth between 10% and 13%.

The company now expects 2026 adjusted EPS to be in the range of $4-$4.15. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for nVent Electric’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.08, indicating year-over-year growth of 21.8%.

