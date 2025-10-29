nVent Electric to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

nVent Electric NVT is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 31.

For the third quarter of 2025, NVT expects sales to grow 27% to 29%, with acquisition contribution of up to 15 points to sales and a 1-point tailwind from foreign exchange. NVT organic sales growth is expected to be up 11% to 13%.

Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $0.86 and $0.88, which implies a 38% increase from last year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.01 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 7.15%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 88 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating 4.76% year-over-year growth.

nVent Electric’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, resulting in an average surprise of 3.52%.

Let us see how things might have shaped up for NVT prior to the announcement.

Key Factors to Consider for NVT’s Q3 Earnings

nVent Electric third-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from strong momentum in its infrastructure segment, particularly driven by growth in data centers and power utilities.

The company’s focus on high-growth verticals, such as data centers and power utilities, is a key driver of its anticipated success in the to-be-reported quarter. The ongoing AI build-out is fueling demand for innovative power and cooling solutions, particularly liquid cooling systems, which are growing three times faster than legacy cooling solutions. Partnerships with hyperscalers and chip manufacturers position nVent Electric to capitalize on this trend.

NVT’s acquisitions of Trachte and Electrical Products Group (EPG) are expected to have contributed significantly to its third-quarter 2025 performance. These acquisitions have strengthened the company’s position in the high-growth infrastructure vertical, particularly in power utilities, data centers, and renewables. The acquisitions have also added substantial backlog, which is expected to have driven revenue growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

The company’s backlog has grown significantly, increasing more than 4x year over year in the second quarter of 2025. This backlog, particularly in Systems Protection and data solutions, provides visibility into future revenues and is expected to have contributed to strong third-quarter performance.

However, NVT is anticipated to have faced challenges from inflation, tariff impacts, and softer demand in industrial and commercial residential markets during the third quarter of 2025.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s the exact case here.



nVent Electric has an Earnings ESP of +1.30% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

