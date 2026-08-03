nVent Electric Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

nVent Electric NVT reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share, which increased 68.6% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25%.

NVT's revenues climbed 52.8% year over year to $1.47 billion, driven by exceptional demand from AI data centers and infrastructure markets. Organic sales increased 47%, reflecting broad-based strength across the company's portfolio. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates by 17%.

The quarter's outperformance was fueled by continued momentum in infrastructure, particularly AI data centers, where liquid cooling, cable management and engineered building solutions remained key growth drivers. Management highlighted record quarterly sales and earnings, while noting that new products contributed more than 30 percentage points to sales growth.

NVT’s Organic orders increased at a low double-digit rate, backlog remained healthy at $2.5 billion, and the company announced another manufacturing expansion to support rising liquid cooling demand. Management also indicated that data center orders have started the third quarter strongly.

nVent Electric PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

nVent Electric PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | nVent Electric PLC Quote

NVT Segment Results Reflect Broad-Based Infrastructure Demand

Systems Protection generated net sales of $1.07 billion, up 69.6% year over year, including 62% organic growth. Adjusted return on sales expanded 150 basis points to 23.2%, supported by robust volume growth and productivity improvements. The segment benefited from infrastructure demand that more than doubled, led by AI data centers, while the Electrical Products Group acquisition continued to exceed expectations.

Electrical Connections posted net sales of $399 million, up 20.5% year over year, with 18% organic growth. Adjusted return on sales declined 140 basis points to 27.3%, as inflation and product mix offset strong volume growth. Management noted that margins improved sequentially during the quarter, while growth remained broad-based across infrastructure, industrial and commercial markets.

Management emphasized continued investments to support AI infrastructure demand. During the quarter, nVent Electric launched 14 new products, contributing more than 30 percentage points to sales growth. The company also announced manufacturing expansion for liquid cooling after rapidly ramping up production at its new Blaine, MN, facility.

NVT Delivers Strong Profitability Despite Inflation & Tariffs

Gross profit increased to $558 million from $372 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin declined modestly to 37.9% from 38.6%, reflecting inflationary pressures and acquisition mix.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $232.8 million, but improved as a percentage of sales to 15.8% from 20.4% a year ago. Research and development spending rose to $24.5 million, representing 1.7% of sales versus 2% in the prior-year period.

Operating income surged 91.9% year over year to $300.7 million, while adjusted operating income increased 61% to $323 million. Adjusted operating margin expanded 110 basis points to 21.9% as price increases and productivity initiatives more than offset inflation exceeding $50 million, including more than $30 million of tariff-related costs.

NVT Cash Generation Improves, Balance Sheet Stays Solid

nVent Electric ended the quarter with $256 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $237.5 million at 2025-end. Total debt declined to approximately $1.49 billion, following repayments during the quarter, resulting in a net leverage ratio of approximately 1.2x, well below management's long-term target range.

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $189 million, up from $91 million in the year-ago period. Free cash flow more than doubled to $167 million compared with $74 million a year earlier.

NVT Significantly Raises 2026 Outlook

Following another record quarter, nVent Electric substantially increased its full-year 2026 guidance.

Management now expects reported sales growth of 37-39%, up from the previous outlook of 26-28%, while organic sales growth is projected at 32-34% compared with the earlier forecast of 21-23%.

The company raised its adjusted earnings outlook to $5.00-$5.10 per share, up from the prior range of $4.45-$4.55.

For the third quarter, nVent Electric expects reported and organic sales growth of 32-35% and adjusted earnings of $1.35-$1.38 per share, supported by continued strength in AI data centers, power utilities and a strong start to third-quarter orders.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

NVT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector are Analog Devices ADI, Applied Materials AMAT and Cisco Systems CSCO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Shares of Analog Devices have rallied 37.1% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADI’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $12.42 per share, up by 10 cents over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 59.4% year over year.

Shares of Applied Materials have skyrocketed 101.1% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMAT’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $12.14 per share, up by 4 cents over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 28.9% year over year.

Cisco Systems shares have surged 48.7% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSCO’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.28 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 12.3% year over year.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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