nVent Electric Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

nVent Electric plc NVT reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share, which increased 62.7% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.96%.

NVT’s revenues rose 53.5% year over year to $1.24 billion and topped the consensus mark by 12.9%.

The quarter’s outperformance reflected broad-based data center strength, with NVT highlighting record sales, orders and backlog. Notably, backlog ended the quarter at $2.6 billion, while organic orders grew by approximately 40%.

NVT Segment Results Show Infrastructure-Led Strength

Systems Protection delivered net sales of $894.8 million, up 76.1% year over year, including 50% organic growth. Segment income surged 95% to $203.1 million, while return on sales expanded 220 basis points year over year to 22.7%.

nVent Electric PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

nVent Electric PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | nVent Electric PLC Quote

Electrical Connections posted net sales of $347.2 million, up 15.3% year over year, with 8% organic growth. Segment income was $84.8 million, essentially flat year over year, and return on sales declined 390 basis points to 24.4%, primarily reflecting inflationary pressures highlighted by management.

nVent Margin Profile Held Up Despite Cost Headwinds

Gross profit was $445.6 million, with a gross margin of 35.9% compared with 38.8% in the year-ago quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $227.2 million, but improved as a percentage of sales to 18.3% from 20.5% a year ago.

Research and development spending rose to $22.7 million, representing 1.8% of net sales versus 2.2% in the prior-year quarter. Operating income increased 50.5% year over year to $195.7 million, with reported return on sales at 15.8%, while adjusted operating income came in at $248.5 million, translating to an adjusted return on sales of 20.0%.

NVT Cash Generation Improves, Balance Sheet Stays Solid

nVent had cash and cash equivalents of $190 million at the end of March 31, compared to $237.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2025. Total debt finished at about $1.6 billion, and management cited net leverage of 1.5x, below its targeted range of 2.0x to 2.5x. Share repurchases totaled $50.4 million in the quarter, while dividends paid were $34.2 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations increased to $89.9 million from $63.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Capital expenditures were $36.1 million, resulting in free cash flow of $53.8 million versus $44.4 million a year ago.

NVT Scales Data Center Capacity and New Products

Management emphasized that data center demand was broad-based across both “gray space” and “white space.” Within gray space, the company cited strength in engineered buildings, enclosures and power connections, while white space growth was led by liquid cooling, along with power distribution units and cable management.

Operationally, the company pointed to investments in capacity and innovation to support elevated demand. The quarter included the launch of 11 new products, and management said new products contributed more than 20 points to sales growth. nVent also noted that its new Blaine, Minnesota, facility began production in the quarter and is expected to ramp through the year. In the data center business specifically, management referenced a mix that is 80% white space and 20% gray space.

NVT Raises 2026 Guidance After Strong Q1 Execution

For full-year 2026, nVent raised its outlook and now expects reported sales growth of 26% to 28%, including organic sales growth of 21% to 23%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for nVent Electric’s 2026 revenues is pegged at $4.54 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 16.7%.

The company lifted its adjusted earnings outlook to $4.45-$4.55 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for nVent Electric’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.15, indicating year-over-year growth of 23.9%.

For the second quarter of 2026, nVent expects reported sales growth of 28% to 30%, with organic sales growth of 23% to 25%.

NVT’s adjusted earnings are expected to be $1.12-$1.15 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for nVent Electric’s second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.04, indicating year-over-year growth of 20.93%.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, NVT carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector are Broadcom AVGO, Celestica CLS and Samsara IOT, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shares of Broadcom have gained 21.7% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadcom’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $11.45 per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 68% year over year.

Shares of Celestica have rallied 41.7% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celestica’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $9.85 per share, up $1.01 over the past seven days, indicating an increase of 62.8% year over year.

Samsara shares have lost 14% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IOT’s fiscal 2027 earnings is pegged at 68 cents per share, up 11 cents over the past 60 days, indicating an increase of 21.4% year over year.

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