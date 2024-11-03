News & Insights

nVent Electric price target lowered to $76 from $86 at Barclays

November 03, 2024 — 04:10 pm EST

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell lowered the firm’s price target on nVent Electric (NVT) to $76 from $86 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following Q3 earnings. The firm does not expect price to “crack,” and is confident that management will be disciplined on capital deployment, and will work down stranded costs.

Read More on NVT:

