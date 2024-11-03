nVent Electric price target lowered to $76 from $86 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell lowered the firm’s price target on nVent Electric (NVT) to $76 from $86 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following Q3 earnings. The firm does not expect price to “crack,” and is confident that management will be disciplined on capital deployment, and will work down stranded costs.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NVT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.