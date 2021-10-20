nVent Electric plc (NVT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 21, 2021

nVent Electric plc (NVT) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NVT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that NVT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.43, the dividend yield is 2.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NVT was $32.43, representing a -7.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.97 and a 86.27% increase over the 52 week low of $17.41.

NVT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A). NVT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.24. Zacks Investment Research reports NVT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 26.33%, compared to an industry average of 25.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nvt Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.