nVent Electric plc (NVT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2021

nVent Electric plc (NVT) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NVT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that NVT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.15, the dividend yield is 2.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NVT was $29.15, representing a -2.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.94 and a 86.86% increase over the 52 week low of $15.60.

NVT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). NVT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.28. Zacks Investment Research reports NVT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.44%, compared to an industry average of 25.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NVT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.