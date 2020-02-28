nVent Electric (NVT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.72, changing hands as low as $23.31 per share. nVent Electric PLC shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVT's low point in its 52 week range is $19.04 per share, with $28.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.70.

